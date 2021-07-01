An Indian doctor examines patients inside a Covid-19 care centre in Delhi on 29 June, 2021 (EPA)

India saw a 43 per cent drop in the number of Covid-19-related deaths in June as compared to May, but the government has warned that the second wave of the pandemic is not yet over.

The number of coronavirus cases in June also came down by more than 75 per cent as compared to a month earlier.

In May, India recorded 117,000 deaths due to Covid-19 and 8.8 million infections. But the number of deaths dropped to around 66,550 in June and the country recorded two million cases, according to a data analysis by News18.

India’s Covid-19 cases have declined in recent weeks, but the government warned against any laxity in following coronavirus-appropriate norms. The country reported 48,786 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, and deaths rose by 1,005.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is deploying its army to enforce a lockdown amid a surge in cases driven mostly by Delta variant of the virus, which was first detected in India.

The country has seen a sharp spike in infections this week with 7,666 new cases reported on Tuesday as well as 112 fatalities.