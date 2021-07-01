Coronavirus news - live: India’s monthly Covid deaths fall by 43% but government warns against laxity
India saw a 43 per cent drop in the number of Covid-19-related deaths in June as compared to May, but the government has warned that the second wave of the pandemic is not yet over.
The number of coronavirus cases in June also came down by more than 75 per cent as compared to a month earlier.
In May, India recorded 117,000 deaths due to Covid-19 and 8.8 million infections. But the number of deaths dropped to around 66,550 in June and the country recorded two million cases, according to a data analysis by News18.
India’s Covid-19 cases have declined in recent weeks, but the government warned against any laxity in following coronavirus-appropriate norms. The country reported 48,786 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, and deaths rose by 1,005.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh is deploying its army to enforce a lockdown amid a surge in cases driven mostly by Delta variant of the virus, which was first detected in India.
The country has seen a sharp spike in infections this week with 7,666 new cases reported on Tuesday as well as 112 fatalities.
Serum Institute of India says confident of getting EMA approval
Serum Institute of India’s chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla has said that he is confident of getting an approval for Covishield — the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine locally made in India — from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in a month.
He said there is no reason why the EMA would not approve Covishield because it is based on AstraZeneca data and the product is identical to AstraZeneca’s.
The Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is one of the four Covid-19 vaccines recognised by the EMA.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday 01 July, 2021.
