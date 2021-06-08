A member of Indian Institute of Toxicology Research collects sample from river Ganges on 24 May, 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)

India is conducting a study to determine the presence of Covid-19 in the Ganges after bodies of coronavirus victims were seen floating in the river in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Samples have already been collected from 13 locations for the first phase of the study, Saroj Batik, director of the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, told news agency PTI.

The water ministry had said last month that it was using “existing technologies, doing regular studies and monitoring the situation closely to prevent contamination of the river water” after reports that bodies were found dumped in Ganges.

The emergence of the bodies had raised concerns over contamination and the infection spreading through water. Experts had said that coronavirus transmission cannot happen through water.

DP Mathuria, executive director of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, said the virus does not survive in the water, but “we decided to have an evidence-based study.”

India reported a daily rise of 86,498 new Covid-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, the lowest in 66 days. 2,123 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the overall fatalities to 351,309.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that glaring Covid-19 vaccine inequality has created a “two-track pandemic”.

He said: “Many countries still face an extremely dangerous situation, while some of those with the highest vaccination rates are starting to talk about ending restrictions.”