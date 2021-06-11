Coronavirus news - live: Child labour worsens for first time in 20 years amid pandemic
Follow the latest updates
The number of children being put to work has risen to 160 million worldwide — first increase in two decades — and the Covid-19 pandemic puts millions of others at risk, according to a new report by the International Labour Organisation and UNICEF.
The report warns that 8.9 million more children are at risk of being pushed into child labour by the end of 2022 because of rising poverty due to Covid-19. It said a simulation model showed that the number could rise to 46 million if they don’t have access to critical social protection coverage.
The report also said that children already in child labour may be working longer hours or working under worse conditions with schools closed due to the pandemic.
UNICEF India representative Dr Yasmin Ali Haque said the pandemic has emerged as a child rights crisis that has aggravated the risk of child labour. She also said that children have lost parents and caregivers to the virus, and they are extremely vulnerable to neglect, abuse and exploitation, according to news agency PTI.
In India, at least 26,176 children have lost a parent, 3,621 have been orphaned and 274 have been abandoned, according to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights data.
Meanwhile, president Joe Biden has said that a US donation of 500 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to the rest of the world comes with “no strings attached”. Boris Johnson has said the UK will donate 100 million surplus vaccine doses to the world within the next year.
Covax stares at a shortfall of 190 million doses by June end
The devastating second wave of Covid-19 in India has had a severe impact on World Health Organisation-backed COVAX’s vaccine supplies, said GAVI, which is co-leading the initiative.
A Gavi spokesperson told Moneycontrol in an interview that the programme could face a shortfall of 190 million doses by the end of June.
The executive also said that the Serum Institute of India — which is manufacturing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine — will disrupt vaccine supply chains globally by not meeting its commitments.
WHO says Delta variant taking hold of Europe
The World Health Organisation has warned that the Delta variant, first identified in India, is “poised to take hold” of Europe as countries ease restrictions and allow travel.
WHO’s European head Hans Kluge urged caution and asked people to travel responsibly. He called for vaccinations to be increased and health measures to be stepped up, saying even immunisation coverage “is far from sufficient to protect the region,” according to AP.
India asks China to allow Indians to travel
India has asked China to resume travel by Indian citizens, especially those who work and study there.
A spokesperson of India’s external affairs ministry said that people are able to travel to India from China despite the absence of direct air connectivity, but travel for Indian nationals has not been possible since last November.
China had said that it would facilitate visas of people who have taken a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine. The spokesperson said that some Indian citizens have met this requirement and they hope that the Chinese embassy would be able to issue them visa soon.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Friday 11 June, 2021.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies