A police officer manages people who came to receive a Covid-19 vaccine dose outside a centre in Ahmedabad on 30 June, 2021 (REUTERS)

The Indian government has said the country is “well prepared” to deal with a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic as experts flagged the urgent need to speed up vaccinations.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the ramping up of medical infrastructure is happening at a good speed. “God forbid, if there is a third wave, we are medical infrastructure-wise well prepared,” she said.

The second wave of the pandemic overwhelmed India’s healthcare system, with hospitals across the country running out of beds and medical oxygen.

The chief of the Indian government’s Covid panel, Dr NK Arora, has said that a study shows the third wave is likely to hit India late, and the country has six to eight months to vaccinate the entire population.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has warned that there will be a new wave of the pandemic in Europe unless “we remain disciplined”.

The UN health agency’s regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 10 per cent across Europe last week. He said the surge was driven by increased mixing, travel, gatherings, and easing of social restrictions.