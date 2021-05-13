Coronavirus news – live: Johnson says Indian variant of ‘increasing concern’ amid fears of lockdown exit delay
Boris Johnson has said the coronavirus variant first found in India is of “increasing concern” for the UK, amid worries it could affect the route out of lockdown.
The prime minister’s comment came ahead of a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which will reportedly discuss the issue on Thursday.
Although infections in England are now at their lowest levels since August, Mr Johnson said new variants “pose a potentially lethal danger” to the country.
Asked about the schedule easing of lockdown restrictions should go ahead, Paul Elliott, an epidemiologist at Imperial College, said: “It is a difficult question because we have low levels of prevalence in the community, and we’ve got low levels of disease in hospitals and deaths, so that’s good.
“But I think that the patterns in the Indian variant are cause for some concern.”
Meanwhile, India continues to suffer from a devastating second wave of the virus, with 362,727 new Covid-19 infections and 4,120 more deaths reported on Thursday.
Indian variant will ‘get everywhere’ in UK, expert warns
The so-called Indian coronavirus variant “will get everywhere” in the UK, an expert has warned.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, James Naismith, of Oxford University, said: “I think we should view it as a country-wide problem.
“It will get everywhere. We keep learning this lesson, but we know that this will be the case.”
He added that local restrictions would not contain its spread. “When we tried locally having different restrictions in different regions that didn’t really make any difference. So I don’t think thinking about a localised strategy for containment will really work,” he said.
India reports new deaths from Covid-linked black fungus
Ten people in India have reportedly died from a rare black fungal infection, supposedly linked to coronavirus.
Doctors think the infection - called mucormycosis - can be induced in Covid-19 patients through the over-use of steroids.
“Mucormycosis is a ferocious fungus and usually fatal if left unattended for one to three days,” Dr Anchal Gupta, senior eye surgeon at Netram Eye Foundation in Delhi, toldThe Independent.
My colleague Shweta Sharma has the details:
Covid-linked ‘black fungus’ outbreak leads to deaths in India
Government boosting production of medicine to treat infection amid surging demand
India variant ‘of increasing concern’, says Johnson
Sage will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the Indian variant, amid concerns that it could delay the UK’s final stage of lockdown easing next month.
Boris Johnson has warned that the variant is of “increasing concern” for the UK.
Jane Dalton reports:
Spread of Indian Covid variant ‘could delay final lockdown exit’
Cases thought to have tripled in a week to more than 1,700
Vaccination drive hits roadblock in India
The vaccination campaign in India has slowed down with several states reporting a shortage of doses.
Prime minister Narendra Modi had announced that vaccinations would be open to all adults from 1 May. At least two states — Maharashtra and Karnataka — have temporarily suspended vaccination for those in the 18-44 age group.
The national capital Delhi has also warned that it would be forced to stop the vaccination drive if more doses are not supplied by the central government.
As of Thursday, India had fully vaccinated just over 2.8 per cent of its population.
Second wave wrecks rural India
Experts have said that daily Covid-19 cases are surging in India’s rural areas where the healthcare system is ill-equipped to fight the virus.
With few hospitals and low testing capacity, rural areas are struggling to control the spread. More than half the cases this week in the western state of Maharashtra were in rural areas.
In a village in the state of Uttar Pradesh, more than 20 people died in April. A journalist there told India Today that there was no way of knowing if the deaths were due to Covid-19 because no one was tested. Those people had coronavirus symptoms, the journalist said.
'Lockdown in areas with high infection rate'
The head of India’s health agency has said that districts reporting a high number of infections should remain locked down for at least six-eight weeks to stem the spread of the virus.
Lockdown restrictions should remain in place in all districts where the rate of infection is above 10 per cent of those tested, said Dr Balram Bhargava, head of Indian Council of Medical Research, according to Reuters.
Three quarters of India's 718 districts currently have what is known as a test-positivity rate above 10 per cent, according to a Reuters analysis.
EU countries urged to stop non-essential travel from India
EU countries have been urged to temporarily stop all non-essential travel from India, which has been gripped by a brutal second wave of Covid-19.
The European Commission said its proposal came after the World Health Organisation classified the B.1.617.2 variant of Covid-19, first detected in India, as a "variant of concern.”
"It is important to limit to the strict minimum the categories of travellers that can travel from India for essential reasons and to subject those who may still travel from India to strict testing and quarantine arrangements," it said in a statement, according to Reuters.
India reports 362,727 new cases, 4,120 deaths
India had 362,727 new Covid-19 infections over the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, while deaths climbed by 4,120, taking the toll to 258,317.
India’s total caseload now stands at 23.7 million.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday 13 May, 2021.
