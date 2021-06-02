✕ Close Coronavirus in numbers

The UK has hit an important vaccine milestone as three-quarters of adults have had a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 39,585,665 first doses have now been delivered since the vaccination roll-out began almost six months ago.

This is the equivalent of 75.2 per cent of all people aged 18 and over.

It comes as Boris Johnson has said the lifting of all Covid restrictions on 21 June is currently on track, but admitted the latest data is “ambiguous”.

The prime minister said: “I can see nothing in the data at the moment that means we can’t go ahead with Step 4.”

But he then added: “What we need to work out is to what extent the vaccination programme has protected enough of us, particularly the elderly and vulnerable, against a new surge – and there I'm afraid the data is still ambiguous.”

The UK on Tuesday reported zero new daily coronavirus deaths for the first time since 30 July last year, fuelling hopes of remaining lockdown restrictions being lifted on 21 June.