Coronavirus UK news – live: Vaccine milestone hit as 75% of adults get first jab and lockdown exit in doubt
The UK has hit an important vaccine milestone as three-quarters of adults have had a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
A total of 39,585,665 first doses have now been delivered since the vaccination roll-out began almost six months ago.
This is the equivalent of 75.2 per cent of all people aged 18 and over.
It comes as Boris Johnson has said the lifting of all Covid restrictions on 21 June is currently on track, but admitted the latest data is “ambiguous”.
The prime minister said: “I can see nothing in the data at the moment that means we can’t go ahead with Step 4.”
But he then added: “What we need to work out is to what extent the vaccination programme has protected enough of us, particularly the elderly and vulnerable, against a new surge – and there I'm afraid the data is still ambiguous.”
The UK on Tuesday reported zero new daily coronavirus deaths for the first time since 30 July last year, fuelling hopes of remaining lockdown restrictions being lifted on 21 June.
Vaccine milestone ‘incredible achievement’
Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, described the latest milestones in the vaccination rollout as an "incredible achievement", with three-quarters of adults in the UK having received a first dose and 50% of adults in England having been given both jabs.
He added: "We know vaccines are breaking the chain between infection rates, hospital admissions and death. But we also know two doses are better than one, particularly in our fight against the Delta (Indian) variant.
"So while there's a lot to celebrate, we've still got a way to go before people have had both jabs. We also know it takes three weeks for doses to be fully effective.
"We urge everyone to get their jabs when they're offered them."
Vietnam variant: What is the new mutation of the India Covid strain?
A new variant of coronavirus has been detected in Vietnam which appears to be a mutation of the Delta variant, previously known as the Indian variant.
Vietnamese authorities initially said it was a "hybrid" between the Delta variant and the Alpha variant, also known as the UK variant. However, this has been disputed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
My colleague Liam James has more details:
What we know so far about the Vietnam variant in the UK
Health authorities said new variant is more transmissible by air
Follow our breaking news story for more updates:
Small number of heart inflammation cases linked to Pfizer vaccine
Researchers in Israel say they have discovered a small number of heart inflammation cases among mainly young men which they believe could be linked to the Pfizer Covid vaccine.
The condition, known as myocarditis, was reported in 275 of the roughly 5 million people who had received the jab in the six months that they have been on offer.
My colleague Tom Batchelor has more details in the story below:
Israeli study links small number of heart inflammation cases with Pfizer Covid vaccine
Drug manufacturer says it has not observed higher rate of condition than would normally be expected in general population
Follow our breaking news story for more updates:
‘We’re about to find out whether Dominic Cummings is right about the PM'
The right approach to relaxing restrictions on 21 June would be to follow “data not dates”, but Whitehall insiders expect Boris Johnson to fudge it, writes Andrew Grice:
We’re about to find out if Cummings is right about Boris Johnson | Andrew Grice
Some scientists want to delay ending social distancing for at least two weeks because of the rising number of cases of the Indian variant. The prime minister therefore faces a familiar dilemma
Nothing now to stop next step of unlocking but we need more time to know, says PM
Boris Johnson has said there is still “nothing in the data at the moment that means we cannot go ahead with step 4” of lifting coronavirus restrictions.
“But we’ve got to be so cautious,” he added, as he said infection rates were increasing.
“We always knew that was going to happen,” the Prime Minister said, adding: “What we need to work out is to what extent the vaccination programme has protected enough of us, particularly the elderly and vulnerable, against a new surge, and there I’m afraid the data is still ambiguous.
“The best the scientists can say at the moment is we just need to give it a little bit longer.”
Compulsory jabs for care-home staff reasonable, says watchdog
It is “reasonable” to legally require care home staff to be vaccinated against coronavirus, the UK’s human-rights watchdog has said.
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said a proportionate approach to requiring vaccination for care home workers could help ease restrictions, allow staff to work safely and give residents more freedoms.
The Government should include important safeguards and minimise the risk of discrimination by including exemptions in legislation, such as for those who cannot have the jab for medical reasons.
Any legislation should also have a sunset clause and be subject to regular review, it added.
For five weeks, the Government held a consultation on making vaccination a condition of deployment for staff at older adult care homes in England.
When the consultation was launched in mid-April, the Department of Health and Social Care said a decision was expected to be made in the summer.
Several care groups and unions say they are concerned about potential mandatory vaccination.
In its submission to the consultation, the EHRC acknowledged that this would be a “significant departure” from current health policy.
But it said there is some precedent, and that the move could protect service users who are at particular risk from the virus.
