Liveupdated1623991026

Coronavirus news - live: India’s medical body to protest violence against doctors, demand better protection

Follow the latest updates

Akshita Jain
Friday 18 June 2021 05:37
comments
<p>Doctors and medical workers inside an isolation centre in Noida, India, on 23 May, 2021.</p>

Doctors and medical workers inside an isolation centre in Noida, India, on 23 May, 2021.

(Getty Images)

India’s top medical association has called for a nationwide protest today against assaults on doctors after hundreds of cases of violence against healthcare workers were reported throughout the country during the second wave of Covid-19.

The Indian Medical Association is demanding a central law that protects doctors from violence. It said over 350,000 doctors are expected to join the protest on Friday.

Medical services will not be stopped, and doctors will wear black badges or masks to join the protest, it said.

This comes after a doctor in Assam was assaulted by the relatives and friends of a Covid-19 patient who died at a healthcare facility.

Dr Jayesh Lele, general secretary of IMA, told The Times of India that there were about 300 cases of violence against doctors and healthcare practitioners in 2020. He said the violence increased as the second wave of the pandemic hit the country, overwhelming the medical system.

Meanwhile, India reported 62,480 new Covid-19 infections over the 24 hours ending Friday morning, taking the overall tally to 29.7 million. 1,587 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, and the fatalities now stand at 383,490.

Coronavirus-related deaths globally have passed a grim milestone of 4 million, according to a Reuters tally. While it took over a year for the Covid-19 death toll to hit 2 million, the next 2 million were recorded in 166 days.

1623991026

Delta variant detected in Sri Lanka

Authorities in Sri Lanka say they have detected the Delta variant — which was first identified in India — of Covid-19 in five samples from the capital Colombo.

Dr Chandima Jeewandara, director of immunology and molecular medicine of the Sri Jayewardenepra University, told AP that it's the first example of community spread detected for this variant.

The country had earlier found two cases of the variant in a quarantine facility.

Akshita Jain18 June 2021 05:37
1623989515

Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Friday 18 June, 2021.

Akshita Jain18 June 2021 05:11

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments