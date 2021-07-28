Coronavirus news - live: India plans to start vaccinating children from next month

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 28 July 2021 05:43
<p>FILE. People stand in a queue as they wait for a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the North Bengal Medical college and hospital on the outskirts of Siliguri on 26 July, 2021</p>

The Indian government is planning to roll out a vaccination programme for children from next month, the country’s health minister has said.

During a meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi and other party members, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the government is likely to start vaccinating children soon.

In other news, India said it was concerned about the “noticeable increase” in Covid-19 cases across the globe and has warned people amid fears of an impending third wave. Lav Agarwal, a junior health minister, told the media on Tuesday that the pandemic is “far from over” and that “we have to work on containing the spread of the virus with strictness.”

Meanwhile, the health ministry of Bhutan has announced that it fully vaccinated 90 per cent of its eligible adult population within just seven days of launching a drive to administer second doses.

And in the US, the White House has asked staff to again wear masks inside given the rise of deaths due to the Delta variant.

