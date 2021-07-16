A woman walks past a vaccination centre that was shut due to shortage of doses in India’s Mumbai city on 9 July, 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

India’s vaccination drive against Covid-19 has significantly slowed down since the federal government implemented a new policy on 21 June which made inoculation free for all.

This comes as India reported 38,949 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours ending Friday morning, taking the tally above 31 million.

The number of daily vaccinations was high till the end of the first week after the new policy came into effect. The average pace touched a peak of 6.4 million jabs a day for the week ending 26 June.

This dropped to 3.4 million doses being administered daily on average in India in the past seven days, according to Hindustan Times’s Covid-19 dashboard.

India aims to inoculate all adults by the end of this year, and experts have said it needs to administer at least 10 million doses a day.

Meanwhile, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has said that there was "zero" risk of the Olympics participants infecting the Japanese population.

His statement came as daily Covid-19 cases hit a six month high of 1,308 in Tokyo on Thursday.