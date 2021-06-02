A doctor checks on a Covid-19 patient at a hospital in West Bengal, India, on 1 June 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)

The World Health Organisation has said that only one version of the Covid-19 variant first found in India should now be considered "of concern", and that the other two have been downgraded.

The B.1.617 variant, which has now been found in 53 countries, was called the triple mutant because of its three sub-lineages.

In its weekly epidemiological update, the organisation said that B.1.617 was termed a global variant of concern (VOC) on 11 May, but since then “it has become evident that greater public health risks are currently associated with B.1.617.2, while lower rates of transmission of other lineages have been observed.”

The WHO said that B.1.617.2 remains a VOC as the organisation continues to observe significantly increased transmissibility and a growing number of countries reporting outbreaks associated with this variant.

The B.1.617.1 has been reclassified to a variant of interest (VOI) and B.1.617.3 is no longer classified as either a VOI or VOC, it said.

This comes as India reported 132,788 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, taking the overall caseload to 28.3 million and its death toll up to 335,102.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech in China has received WHO approval for emergency use listing, making it the second Chinese jab to receive the green light.