The World Health Organisation has said that only one version of the Covid-19 variant first found in India should now be considered "of concern", and that the other two have been downgraded.
The B.1.617 variant, which has now been found in 53 countries, was called the triple mutant because of its three sub-lineages.
In its weekly epidemiological update, the organisation said that B.1.617 was termed a global variant of concern (VOC) on 11 May, but since then “it has become evident that greater public health risks are currently associated with B.1.617.2, while lower rates of transmission of other lineages have been observed.”
The WHO said that B.1.617.2 remains a VOC as the organisation continues to observe significantly increased transmissibility and a growing number of countries reporting outbreaks associated with this variant.
The B.1.617.1 has been reclassified to a variant of interest (VOI) and B.1.617.3 is no longer classified as either a VOI or VOC, it said.
This comes as India reported 132,788 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, taking the overall caseload to 28.3 million and its death toll up to 335,102.
Meanwhile, the Covid-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech in China has received WHO approval for emergency use listing, making it the second Chinese jab to receive the green light.
India warns Covid impact in children may increase if virus changes behaviour
Amid concerns of a third wave of Covid-19 affecting children, Indian government adviser VK Paul said that infections in children were being observed and they are largely asymptomatic.
Admitting that the virus may change its behaviour, he said that the impact on children may increase and the government is pushing preparedness.
Mr Paul said that in some cases, the virus can affect children in two ways. While some have reported pneumonia-like symptoms, a multi-inflammatory syndrome has been found in others who have recently recovered from Covid-19, he said.
Indian government aims 10 million vaccine doses daily
The Indian government has said as many as 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines could be available daily by July or early August, a three time increase from the current three million doses.
The central government plans to vaccinate India’s entire population by the end of the year even as states continue to face shortages.
Vaccine manufacturers Serum Institute of India — which is producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine — and Bharat Biotech have said they will ramp up production in June. India is also administering Russia’s Sputnik, and is in talks with Pfizer.
India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections
With 132,788 new Covid-19 cases being reported in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, India’s overall tally now stands at 28.3 million.
Deaths rose by 3,207, taking the toll to 335,102, health ministry data showed.
