People enrol their names to get inoculated against Covid-19 in Hyderabad, India, on 21 June, 2021. (AP)

The World Health Organisation has said that the Delta variant of Covid-19 — which was first detected in India — is the “fastest and fittest” coronavirus variant.

No variant has really found the combination of transmissibility and lethality, but delta is “the most able and fastest and fittest of those viruses,” said Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program.

He also said that the Delta variant will pick off the more vulnerable more efficiently than previous variants. “If there are vulnerable people left without vaccination, they remain even at further risk,” he said.

Delta was declared a variant of concern by the UN health body last month.

WHO had said last week that the “highly transmissible” Delta is on its way to becoming the dominant variant globally. It has already spread to 92 countries.

Dr Ryan said all of the variants have been lethal in their own regard, but Delta has the potential “to be more lethal because it’s more efficient in the way it transmits between humans and it will eventually find those vulnerable individuals who will become severely ill, have to be hospitalised and potentially die.”

The WHO has urged rich countries to donate Covid-19 shots to the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme which has been struggling with a shortage of doses. The Joe Biden administration has laid out a plan to share 55 million vaccine doses globally, with roughly 75 per cent of the doses allocated to countries through the COVAX programme.