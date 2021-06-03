Coronavirus news - live: Third wave in India could be as severe as second and last for 98 days, says report
Follow the latest updates
A possible third wave of Covid-19 in India could be as severe as the second wave which overwhelmed the country’s healthcare system and saw the number of infections rise to 28 million, according to a new report.
The third wave could last up to 98 days, and the number of coronavirus-related deaths could be reduced by accelerating the vaccination drive and improving medical infrastructure, the State Bank of India, India’s largest public sector bank, said in the report.
Experts have said that a third wave is likely to hit India in the next six to eight months. Indian government’s principal scientific adviser K VijayRaghavan had said last month that a third wave could be avoided by taking strong measures and implementing guidance —about precautions, containment, treatment and tests — at a local level.
India reported 134,154 new Covid-19 infections over the 24 hours that ended on Thursday morning, taking the caseload to 28.4 million. Deaths rose by 2,887 and the total fatalities are now at 337,989, according to health ministry data.
Meanwhile, Israel has said that it found cases of heart inflammation in some young men were likely linked to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, according to Reuters.
Pfizer said it was aware of Israel’s observations of myocarditis and no causal link to its vaccine had been established.
Gender gap in vaccination in India
The number of men vaccinated in India with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is 15 per cent higher than the number of women who have been inoculated, according to an analysis by The Print.
Only 867 women were vaccinated for every 1,000 men who got the jab.
This ratio is lower than India’s sex ratio. According to Niti Aayog, the ratio is at 900 females per 1,000 males as of 2015.
Serum Institute of India seeks indemnity
The Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine manufacturer, has reportedly asked the Indian government for indemnity from liability. It manufactures the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine locally.
This comes after reports that the government is likely to grant indemnity against legal proceedings to Moderna and Pfizer, in order to pave the way for making their vaccines available in India.
Serum Institute has told the government that all vaccine makers should be given the same protection, NDTV quoted sources as saying.
India signs deal for second indigenous vaccine
The Indian government has finalised a deal with domestic vaccine manufacturer Biological-E for 300 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine.
Biological-E's vaccine is currently undergoing phase-3 clinical trials after showing promising results in phase 1 and 2, the health ministry said. The jab is expected to be available in the next few months.
This will be the second made-in-India vaccine to be administered in the country after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
India’s health minister tweeted:
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday 03 June, 2021.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies