Family members pray as they perform the last rites of a person who died of Covid-19 in Jammu, India, on 31 May, 2021. (AP)

A possible third wave of Covid-19 in India could be as severe as the second wave which overwhelmed the country’s healthcare system and saw the number of infections rise to 28 million, according to a new report.

The third wave could last up to 98 days, and the number of coronavirus-related deaths could be reduced by accelerating the vaccination drive and improving medical infrastructure, the State Bank of India, India’s largest public sector bank, said in the report.

Experts have said that a third wave is likely to hit India in the next six to eight months. Indian government’s principal scientific adviser K VijayRaghavan had said last month that a third wave could be avoided by taking strong measures and implementing guidance —about precautions, containment, treatment and tests — at a local level.

India reported 134,154 new Covid-19 infections over the 24 hours that ended on Thursday morning, taking the caseload to 28.4 million. Deaths rose by 2,887 and the total fatalities are now at 337,989, according to health ministry data.

Meanwhile, Israel has said that it found cases of heart inflammation in some young men were likely linked to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, according to Reuters.

Pfizer said it was aware of Israel’s observations of myocarditis and no causal link to its vaccine had been established.