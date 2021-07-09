A health worker inoculates a person with a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a public health centre in India’s Bengaluru on 7 July, 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

The Indian government has approved a Covid-19 emergency response package for improving the healthcare system in the country amid concerns over a third wave of the pandemic.

India’s new health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the package has been approved with the aim of preventing the problems seen during the second wave of Covid-19.

The second wave brought the healthcare system to its knees as infections and deaths surged. Hospitals ran out of medical oxygen and were forced to turn patients away in large numbers due to a shortage of beds.

Mr Mandaviya said around 20,000 ICU beds would be created, out of which 20 per cent would be for children. The number of ambulances will be increased, and storage facilities for oxygen would be created.

Meanwhile, South Korea has announced that restrictions in Seoul and some neighbouring regions will be raised to the highest level for two weeks as the number of Covid-19 cases surged.

US officials have said that infections are up around 11 per cent over the previous week, almost entirely among people who have not been vaccinated.