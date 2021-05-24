Relatives perform the last rites for Covid-19 victims at a mass cremation ground in Bangalore, India on 18 May, 2021. (EPA)

India has crossed the grim figure of 300,000 deaths due to Covid-19 as 4,454 fatalities were reported in the 24 hours ending Monday morning, becoming only the third country after the US and Brazil to cross this mark.

The country reported 222,315 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall caseload to 26.75 million. Total fatalities are at 303,720.

Experts say that these figures are largely an undercount and the actual numbers are higher than official data, but it’s not yet known by how much.

India’s Covid-19 response has been further complicated by the rising number of black fungus, known as mucormycosis, cases in coronavirus patients and a shortage of an anti-fungal drug used to treat the infection.

The government has said nearly 9,000 cases of black fungus have been reported so far in India.

Meanwhile, health officials in Britain have said that two doses of Covid-19 vaccine are effective against the variant that was first detected in India.

A study by Public Health England found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88 per cent effective and AstraZeneca vaccine was 60 per cent effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617.2 variant two weeks after the second dose.