A doctor after examining patients inside a Covid-19 ward facility near a hospital in Delhi, India, on 10 May, 2021. (EPA)

India lost 329 doctors to Covid-19 during the brutal second wave that has ravaged the country and brought the health system to its knees, according to the latest data released by an association of doctors.

The Indian Medical Association said the state of Bihar saw 80 deaths, followed by Delhi (73). Its data showed that 748 doctors had died during the first wave of the pandemic in India.

Doctors and other hospital staff have reported being overworked and exhausted amid a surge in infections. India’s overall caseload crossed 26 million on Friday and fatalities stand at 291,331.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation said Covid-19 vaccines currently available in Europe appear able to protect against all variants of Covid-19. However, the organisation’s regional director Hans Kluge also urged health authorities to remain vigilant and suggested that international travel should be avoided.

This comes as European Union legislators and member countries agreed on launching Covid-19 certificates, aimed at boosting travel.