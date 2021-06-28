A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine at a centre in India’s national capital Delhi on 26 June, 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

India has said that it needs 1.8 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate its entire adult population by the end of this year as promised, as concerns over a third wave of the pandemic mount.

It comes as the country reported 46,148 new Covid-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning, taking its overall tally to 30.27 million. Total fatalities are at 396,730 as deaths rose by almost a thousand (979) in the past 24 hours.

Even as cases in India are declining from a second wave peak of more than 415,000 daily cases, experts are warning of a third wave of the pandemic that could soon hit the country.

NK Arora, chairperson of India’s Covid-19 working group, told news agency ANI that the government has a window of six to eight months before the third wave to inoculate the adult population. The Modi administration says it will ramp up vaccinations to regularly deliver 10 million doses a day soon, though so far it has only managed a maximum of 8.6 million in a single-day bumper effort.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Covid-19 response committee will hold an emergency meeting on Monday as the Delta variant forced parts of the country to impose new restrictions. Around 70 per cent of Australia’s population is now under some form of lockdown or restrictions amid an outbreak of cases of the Delta variant, according to Reuters.