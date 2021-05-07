Coronavirus news - live: India adds over 414,000 new Covid cases as more states impose lockdowns
India recorded 414,188 new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours ending Friday morning and 3,915 deaths, health ministry data showed. This is the first time the country has recorded daily infection figures of over 400,000 for two days in a row.
As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to devastate India, three more states moved to impose a lockdown on Thursday in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.
The states of Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan announced complete lockdowns, curbing the movement of people and banning gatherings.
Prime minister Narendra Modi has come under pressure to impose a national lockdown with opposition parties and top US health expert Dr Anthony Fauci, among others, saying the move is necessary to contain the spread of the virus.
The Supreme Court has asked the Indian government to prepare for an impending third wave of Covid-19 and on Thursday emphasised the need to vaccinate the population.
Australia to start repatriation flights from India for vulnerable citizens
Prime minister Scott Morrison said the country will charter three repatriation flights between 15 May and 31 May, prioritising around 900 people deemed the most in need.
Mr Morrison’s government had imposed a temporary ban on its citizens returning home from India, which has been hit by a deadly second wave of the virus. Defending the ban, Mr Morrison had said it was necessary to protect the country from a third wave of coronavirus.
A group of Australian cricket players from the Indian Premier League left the country for the Maldives on Thursday after the competition was suspended, while their fellow sportsmen from other nations were largely able to return home.
Covid-triggered black fungus cases in Delhi hospital
Doctors at a hospital in the national capital Delhi have said they are witnessing a rise in the number of Covid-triggered black fungus, or mucormycisis, cases.
Dr Manish Munjal, ENT surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, told news agency Press Trust of India that they have admitted six cases of mucormycisis in the last two days. He said the infection caused a high mortality last year.
Dr Ajay Swaroop from the hospital said one of the reasons behind the increase in such cases can be the use of steroids in the treatment of Covid-19 coupled with the fact that many coronavirus patients have diabetes, according to PTI.
What happens to children who lose their parents to the virus?
With India pounded by a second wave of the virus that appears to be increasingly affecting young people, there is a growing awareness of the haunting phenomenon of the “Covid orphan”, with activists, NGOs, and child rights workers fielding a deluge of calls every day about new cases.
These are calls for help for children whose lives will never be the same, even after this wave is over and the world for most people returns to normal.
Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights says that so far there have been 11 confirmed cases where a child has lost either one parent or both to Covid, and the number is increasing with each passing day.
Shweta Sharma reports
India's Covid orphans: What happens to children who lose their parents to the virus?
The scale of devastation wrought by India’s second wave, tearing through entire families, is such that untold numbers of children are being left extremely vulnerable. Shweta Sharma in Delhi hears from those trying to help
Record rise in India’s Covid-19 cases
The country has added 1.57 million cases and nearly 15,000 deaths this week alone, as the second wave of the pandemic continues to overwhelm its healthcare system.
Total infections have crossed 21 million, while total fatalities have reached 234,083. These numbers are widely viewed as an under-statement given chronic issues with under-reporting of cases in India.
Good morning, and welcome toThe Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Friday 7 May, 2021.
