A health worker inoculates a man at a drive-through vaccination centre in New Delhi on 30 May, 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)

India has said that nearly 120 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be available for domestic use in June as several states flagged a shortage and suspended their inoculation drive this month.

The country has fully vaccinated only about 3 per cent of its population against Covid-19 till date.

The government said in a release that 60.9 million doses will be made available to states for vaccination of frontline workers and people above the age of 45. States and private hospitals can purchase another 58.6 million available doses, it said.

This is a significant increase from the month of May when 79.4 million doses were available in India.

The government’s announcement comes as India’s infection tally crossed 28 million after 152,734 new cases were reported in the 24 hours ending Monday morning.

Meanwhile, UK’s vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said that the decision to lift final lockdown restrictions in England will be made after data on infection, hospitalisation, vaccination and new variants are assessed, according to Reuters. He said the findings will be shared with the country on 14 June.