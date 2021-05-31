Coronavirus news - live: India to boost vaccination drive as infections cross 28 million
India has said that nearly 120 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be available for domestic use in June as several states flagged a shortage and suspended their inoculation drive this month.
The country has fully vaccinated only about 3 per cent of its population against Covid-19 till date.
The government said in a release that 60.9 million doses will be made available to states for vaccination of frontline workers and people above the age of 45. States and private hospitals can purchase another 58.6 million available doses, it said.
This is a significant increase from the month of May when 79.4 million doses were available in India.
The government’s announcement comes as India’s infection tally crossed 28 million after 152,734 new cases were reported in the 24 hours ending Monday morning.
Meanwhile, UK’s vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said that the decision to lift final lockdown restrictions in England will be made after data on infection, hospitalisation, vaccination and new variants are assessed, according to Reuters. He said the findings will be shared with the country on 14 June.
India’s Covid-19 infections decline with 152,734 new infections
With 152,734 new Covid-19 cases being reported in the 24 hours ending Monday morning, India’s overall caseload has crossed 28 million.
This is the lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India since 11 April.
Deaths rose by 3,128 in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 329,100.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Monday 31 May, 2021.
