Coronavirus news - live: India says Delta plus a ‘variant of concern’, found in nine countries
India has said that the new coronavirus variant Delta plus is a “variant of concern” after cases were detected in at least three states.
Experts worry that Delta plus can potentially trigger a third wave and it could come earlier than predicted, according to NDTV.
Delta plus is a further mutation in the already “more transmissible” Delta variant, which was first identified in India and was behind the surge in cases during the country’s second wave of the pandemic.
Early data showed that this new lineage includes the K417N mutation — first found in the Beta variant that emerged in South Africa.
The Indian government said it has detected Delta plus in 22 samples in the country, and one of the characterises of this variant is increased transmissibility.
The health ministry said the variant has been found in samples from three states — Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. The government has advised these states to take up immediate containment measures in the districts and clusters where the variant has been found.
Officials had just last week claimed that Delta plus was a variant of interest.
The state of Maharashtra has reported 16 cases of the new variant.
The health ministry said the Delta plus variant has been found in nine other countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Switzerland.
India sees dip in vaccination numbers after record jabs on Monday
India administered 5.4 million coronavirus vaccine doses on Tuesday, significantly lower than the 8.6 million given on Monday when it began inoculating all adults for free.
Experts had warned of difficulty in maintaining that pace of vaccination. Chandrakant Lahariya, an expert in public policy and health systems, told Reuters that many states consumed most of their current vaccine stocks in the one-day drive on Monday and this will affect the vaccination in days to follow.
India reports 50,848 new Covid-19 cases
India reported 50,848 new coronavirus infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, and 1,358 deaths.
The South Asian nation's overall caseload now stands at 30.02 million and fatalities at 390,660.
The health ministry said India’s active caseload has declined to 643,194, which is the lowest in 82 days.
Delta variant greatest threat to US Covid efforts, says Anthony Fauci
US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that the Delta variant of Covid-19, which was first detected in India, is the greatest threat to the US response to the pandemic.
He said that the transmissibility of the Delta variant is “unquestionably greater” than the first variant of Covid-19 and it is “associated with an increased disease severity.”
The World Health Organisation has categorised Delta as a variant of concern and said that it has already spread to 92 countries.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday 23 June, 2021.
