Coronavirus news – live: India is seeing ‘worrying’ rise in daily Covid deaths, top scientist warns
A leading Indian scientist who has been forecasting a third wave of Covid in the country says India’s pandemic situation is now “getting worse” and that the rising daily death load is “worrying”.
The Supreme Court of India has examined the country’s preparedness to face a resurgence of the virus and on Monday asked the government to implement the suggestions of a task force — composed of top experts — in order to be ready to face an impending third wave.
The Delta variant of coronavirus has been detected in at least 80 per cent of samples collected in Delhi in the last three months, the city’s government announced. Delta was detected in only about 50 per cent of samples in April in Delhi as the second wave started to take off.
Meanwhile, a group of Chinese think tanks has accused the US of leading the world in “pandemic failure” and said that the US was a “failed country” and a “suspected source of the outbreak”. Most scientists believe the virus likely originated in or near Wuhan in China, but the Chinese government has repeatedly promoted the idea that it could have been imported from elsewhere.
Meanwhile, Canada has extended a ban on all arriving passengers from India till 21 September.
The Delta variant of coronavirus has been detected in at least 80 per cent of the samples sent for genome sequencing by the Delhi government in the last three months.
According to the government, the Delta variant was detected in 83.3 per cent of the samples sent for genome sequencing.
In May and June, the variant was found in 81.7 and 88.6 per cent of the samples, respectively.
In April, when India’s devastating second wave was just taking off, it was found in 53.9 per cent of the samples, the government data shows.
Dr Arun Gupta, president of the Delhi Medical Council, said that the second wave is not yet over and that the “dominance of the Delta variant in samples is proof of that”.
He added that “this variant is still in circulation”.
India is seeing ‘worrying’ rise in daily Covid deaths, top scientist warns
Top Indian scientist who predicted a third wave in the country has warned that India’s Covid-19 situation is “getting worse” and that the daily death load is “worrying.”
Dr Vipin Srivastava, former pro-vice-chancellor of the University of Hyderabad and a prominent physicist — who warned of a third wave earlier last month — has said that the daily death load in the country has “gotten worse in recent weeks.”
He said that the severity of the situation is so bad that even the daily death load deduced from the nationwide data is staying positive on a daily basis.
He was quoted by Times of India as saying: “The number of new Covid-19 positive cases in 24 hours is exceeding the number of recovered cases in the same 24 hours even though the number of Covid-19 deaths is hovering around 500.”
He said that the daily death load in India has continued to rise, a situation he described as “unfavourable.” The top scientist also said that the “third wave is taking a turn for the worse.”
According to the health ministry data, India registered 28,204 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday — which is 20 per cent less than on Sunday.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday 10 August 2021.
