People out and about in New Delhi after the recent easing of lockdown. A top expert in the country has said that the daily death load due to Covid-19 in India is now ‘worrying’ (AFP via Getty)

A leading Indian scientist who has been forecasting a third wave of Covid in the country says India’s pandemic situation is now “getting worse” and that the rising daily death load is “worrying”.

The Supreme Court of India has examined the country’s preparedness to face a resurgence of the virus and on Monday asked the government to implement the suggestions of a task force — composed of top experts — in order to be ready to face an impending third wave.

The Delta variant of coronavirus has been detected in at least 80 per cent of samples collected in Delhi in the last three months, the city’s government announced. Delta was detected in only about 50 per cent of samples in April in Delhi as the second wave started to take off.

Meanwhile, a group of Chinese think tanks has accused the US of leading the world in “pandemic failure” and said that the US was a “failed country” and a “suspected source of the outbreak”. Most scientists believe the virus likely originated in or near Wuhan in China, but the Chinese government has repeatedly promoted the idea that it could have been imported from elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Canada has extended a ban on all arriving passengers from India till 21 September.