Johnson says transport, food, utility grid, and pharmaceutical workers could be exempt from self-isolation

According to the latest government data, an additional 28,348 Covid cases and 26 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported today.

The number of infections is up from the 26,750 new cases reported yesterday, and represents an increase of 4.8 per cent above last week’s figures.

Meanwhile, all 16- and 17-year-olds in England will be offered their first Covid vaccination by August 23, the Government announced.

Around 1.4 million 16- and 17-year-olds across the UK are eligible to receive a first jab, after the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) shifted its advice this month. Pfizer jabs will be offered to this age group amid concerns about the higher risk of blood clots among younger people. No decisions have been made yet about a second dose.

The speedy deadline to get 16- and 17-year-olds jabbed comes as the return to classrooms in September is looming.