Covid UK news - live: Daily cases rise above 28,000 as 16-17-year-olds to be offered vaccine next week
Follow live updates here
According to the latest government data, an additional 28,348 Covid cases and 26 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported today.
The number of infections is up from the 26,750 new cases reported yesterday, and represents an increase of 4.8 per cent above last week’s figures.
Meanwhile, all 16- and 17-year-olds in England will be offered their first Covid vaccination by August 23, the Government announced.
Around 1.4 million 16- and 17-year-olds across the UK are eligible to receive a first jab, after the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) shifted its advice this month. Pfizer jabs will be offered to this age group amid concerns about the higher risk of blood clots among younger people. No decisions have been made yet about a second dose.
The speedy deadline to get 16- and 17-year-olds jabbed comes as the return to classrooms in September is looming.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the coronavirus pandemic for Monday 16 August 2021.
Three Covid deaths in India’s national capital in a week
The Delhi government announced Covid-19 deaths in the national capital have reduced “considerably” over the past week.
It said only three people died of Covid-19 in the past seven days.
According to the fresh data from the health ministry, the daily count is around 50-60 cases per day in the city.
In the week before that, 12 people succumbed to the virus. Fresh data shows there are 513 active cases in Delhi.
India registered a total of 32,937 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday, 8.7 per cent lower than the previous day.
Three sub-lineages of Delta-plus in circulation in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra state, genome sequencing has revealed there are three sub-lineages of the Delta-plus variant currently in circulation in the state.
Recent genome sequencing reports have shown that there are 66 cases of Delta-plus variants in the state, including sub-lineages Ay.1, Ay.2 and Ay.3.
Recently, in Mumbai city, the first Delta-plus fatality was reported. The 63-year old woman had other underlying conditions as well, doctors said, with authorities urging the public to not panic.
In Mumbai alone, there are 11 cases of Delta-plus.
The city, also India’s prominent financial hub, also opened its malls and local trains to fully vaccinated people.
Andhra Pradesh extends Covid lockdown
In the country’s south, the Andhra Pradesh state government has announced the extension of the Covid curfew till 21 August 2021.
With rising Covid-19 cases in most of the state’s districts, health officials announced the 10 pm to 6 am curfew would be extended to curb the spread of infection.
Anil Kumar Singhal, a top state government official, said prohibitory orders shall “continue to be in force even during non-curfew hours”.
Meanwhile, only 150 people shall be allowed at gatherings like weddings, functions and religious events.
“Following Covid appropriate behaviour is a must at all congregations,” said Mr Singhal, adding that any violation of the rules would be punished.
Sydney witnesses deadliest day of the pandemic
In Australia, Sydney recorded its deadliest day of the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday, the government announced.
New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said seven people in Sydney died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, surpassing the state’s record daily toll from earlier this month.
Melbourne’s five million residents will also be subjected to a nightly curfew and a two-week lockdown, news agency Reuters reported.
Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told the media that Melbourne will now remain in lockdown until 2 September after recording 22 new infections.
“We are at a tipping point. There is simply no option today but to further strengthen this lockdown,” he said.
New York governor says mask mandates for school children are a necessary step
In New York, the new governor said mask mandates for school children are a necessary step in curbing the infections across the state.
In an interview with CNN, Kathy Hochul said masks for children are “something that I believe has to occur for the safety of children, teachers, school administrators and the wider community”.
She also added that she would remain flexible and consider all options as the circumstances of the pandemic continue to change.
Earlier in the day, the National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said outbreaks are happening in schools where children did not wear masks. He said there was a “strong case” for masks in schools.
Gordon Brown criticises the West’s ‘neocolonial approach’ to global vaccine distribution
Gordon Brown has criticised the EU’s global vaccine rollout, branding it “vaccine nationalism” and a “neocolonial approach to global health”.
He also called for a “special G20 vaccine summit” to convene next month and called on Western nations to share their vaccine supply with nations such as Africa, which are sorely lagging behind in terms of vaccine rollout.
He said: “Compared with the swift development of the pathbreaking Covid vaccines, getting shots into all the world’s arms should be straightforward. But vaccine nationalism – and Europe’s neocolonial approach to global health – is dividing the world into rich and protected people, who live, and those who are poor, unprotected and at risk of dying.”
Read the full article over on The Guardian:
The world is making billions of Covid vaccine doses, so why is Africa not getting them? | Gordon Brown
While the west gets ready to administer booster shots, millions in Africa are still unprotected, says former UK prime minister Gordon Brown
Self-isolaition after contact with positive case ends for fully-jabbed and under-18s
Fully-jabbed people and under-18s in England and Northern Ireland no longer need to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone with a positive test.
The rule has already been implemented in Scotland and Wales.
Now, the advice for those groups in England will be to take a PCR test and wear a mask in public settings - however, neither is compulsory. Those who test positive, or begin to show symptoms, will still be legally required to self isolate for 10 days.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Monday’s changes to self-isolation guidance were part of a cautious “step back towards normality”, thanks to the vaccine rollout.
Businesses offer rewards to incentivise vaccination uptake
Asda, lastminute.com, National Express, Free Now taxis and Better leisure centres are among the companies offering incentives to encourage vaccination uptake among young people.
Asda will offer £10 vouchers for their clothing brand George to vaccinated 18 to 30-year-olds who spend over £20, the Department for Health and Social Care said, while lastminute.com will offer over-18s £30 gift cards towards holidays abroad.
Uber, Bolt and Deliveroo already announced discounts for vaccinated customers.
Expert calls for more support for those who need to self-isolate
An expert has called for more support for those who need to self-isolate as fully-jabbed and under-18s not obligated to take a test after coming into contact with a positive case.
Independent Sage member and professor of social psychology at St Andrew’s University, Professor Stephen Reicher, told Sky News this morning that people won’t take a test if they cannot afford to isolate.
He said: “If you now make it a choice to people as to whether to take a test and therefore to have to self isolate if you’re positive, people aren’t going to take that test if they can’t afford to be positive.”
He added: “We need to give people the support so that they can make the right choices to keep themselves safe and keep others safe.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies