A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at a centre in Hyderabad on 15 July, 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

Experts in India are alarmed that at least 10 states in the country are showing signs of a third Covid wave.

Meanwhile, the health minister has announced that there are “37 districts of concern” across India that are driving the country’s surge in Covid-19 numbers.

And, in spite of the growing infections in the state, the Kerala chief minister is allowing the reopening of malls from today.

In China, coronavirus cases hit a seven-month high on Tuesday amid the rise of the Delta variant in the country. The government has described this current outbreak as the most severe since the virus emerged in Wuhan.

And in the US, Florida governor Ron DeSantis has said that the state can withhold salaries of school leaders who enact mask mandates. Several school unions had favoured mask and vaccine mandates for teaching and non-teaching staff in schools.