Coronavirus news - live: Signs of a third Covid wave in at least 10 Indian states, warn experts
Follow live updates here
Experts in India are alarmed that at least 10 states in the country are showing signs of a third Covid wave.
Meanwhile, the health minister has announced that there are “37 districts of concern” across India that are driving the country’s surge in Covid-19 numbers.
And, in spite of the growing infections in the state, the Kerala chief minister is allowing the reopening of malls from today.
In China, coronavirus cases hit a seven-month high on Tuesday amid the rise of the Delta variant in the country. The government has described this current outbreak as the most severe since the virus emerged in Wuhan.
And in the US, Florida governor Ron DeSantis has said that the state can withhold salaries of school leaders who enact mask mandates. Several school unions had favoured mask and vaccine mandates for teaching and non-teaching staff in schools.
Kerala to allow shops in malls to reopen from today
In spite of the growing number of Covid-19 infections in the state, Kerala is allowing the reopening of malls from today.
According to the government order, Covid safety protocols must be followed at the entry points of malls.
Shops, markets, banks, offices, factories, tourist spaces, and other financial, commercial, and industrial establishments in Kerala are currently open six days a week from Monday to Saturday.
The weekend lockdown has been restricted only to Sundays, the state health minister Veena George told the media.
Kerala is the only state in the country that has more than 100,000 active Covid-19 cases. And fresh data revealed on Tuesday that the positivity rate in the state reached its level in almost three months.
Health ministry points out 37 ‘districts of concern’ amid a surge in Covid cases
The union health minister has announced that there are “37 districts of concern” across India that are driving the country’s surge in Covid-19 numbers.
At least 37 districts across nine states — Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Mizoram — are a matter of “concern” according to the Indian health ministry. These districts are showing a rising trend in daily coronavirus cases over the last two weeks.
Overall, there are 44 districts across India that have been reporting more than a 10 per cent weekly positivity rate, the data says.
Kerala in the south is the only state that has more than 100,000 active Covid-19 cases.
India registered 38,353 fresh Covid-19 infections on Tuesday — 36 per cent higher than on Monday.
Signs of a third Covid-wave in at least 10 states in India, warn experts
Signs of a third Covid-19 wave have emerged in India with at least 10 states reporting a rise in the R-value — that indicates that each infected person is transmitting the coronavirus to more people than in the past three months.
States including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala are reporting a rise in R-value, experts said.
Currently, the average R-value — or Reproduction factor — in India is 1.01. Experts say that this means that every infected person is transmitting the virus to more than one other person.
During the deadly second wave in the country, the R-value was around 1.4 and almost a month ago, it dropped to 0.9.
Experts are worried that the rise of the reproduction value above 1 signals a growing infection rate in the country. Dr Samiran Panda, head epidemiologist at the Indian Council of Medical Research, was quoted as saying: “The R-value going up could be early warning signals of the beginning of a third wave.”
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday 11 August 2021.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies