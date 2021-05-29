✕ Close Up to 75 per cent of Covid cases caused by Indian variant, Hancock confirms

Prime minister Boris Johnson is facing mounting pressure to delay lifting all lockdown restrictions on 21 June as experts warn that cases could rise exponentially after the fourth stage of the roadmap out of lockdown is reached.

Cambridge professor Sir Tim Gowers, who is credited with warning the government off their initial herd immunity strategy, said that things “will get bad very, very quickly” if the timing is misjudged, as the number of daily infections hit its highest level since late March. Downing Street say it’s too early to make a decision.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s health minister has said that a new variant of Covid-19 has been detected in the country, according to the VnExpress newspaper.

Nguyen Thanh Long reportedly said that the new variant is a “hybrid” of the existing Indian and UK variants and that it appears to spread quickly by air.