Coronavirus news - live: Fully-vaccinated to avoid amber list quarantine, as Sunak hints at new app ping rules
People who have had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be able to enjoy quarantine-free travel to amber list destinations under plans being revealed on Thursday.
The transport secretary is expected to explain the terms under which holidaymakers from England who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to self-isolate for 10 days on their return.
The policy could come into effect as early as 19 July, boosting demand for summer holidays to destinations such as mainland Spain, France and Italy.
Meanwhile, the government has been urged to reconsider plans to drop key Covid restrictions on the same date by a group of scientists and doctors, who accused ministers of carrying out a “dangerous and unethical experiment”.
Government exploring ‘what the most appropriate balanced and proportionate approach to isolation is’
Fully jabbed Britons are set to avoid quarantine from amber countries from as early as 19 July, the date when all remaining Covid restrictions will be dropped in England.
The prime minister confirmed on Monday that the government would “work with the travel industry towards removing the need for fully vaccinated arrivals to isolate on return from an amber country”.
Currently all arrivals from amber countries – which covers most of Europe – have to self-isolate for 10 days and take two post-arrival PCR tests, regardless of vaccination status.
A date when fully-vaccinated travellers will be able to arrive in England from amber list locations without self-isolating is expected to be announced on Thursday.
The move is set to pave the way for summer holidays to destinations such as mainland Spain, France and Italy.
Australia’s New South Wales sees biggest daily rise this year
Australia's New South Wales reported 38 new local Covid-19 cases, its biggest daily rise in locally acquired infections this year.
The pace of vaccination is also slow in Australia. Just over 9 per cent of people in NSW have been fully vaccinated, while about 29 per cent have got their first dose, according to Reuters vaccine tracker.
Citing the Delta variant which was first detected in India, NSW state premier Gladys Berejiklian urged residents to limit visits to homes of family and friends.
No traces of coronavirus in river Ganges, says study
A government-mandated study has found no traces of the novel coronavirus in Ganges, sources told news agency PTI.
This comes after dozens of bodies were retrieved from the river in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, stoking fears of the spread of the virus through water.
The study extracted the RNA of the viruses from the water samples to conduct an RT-PCR test and check the viral load.
WHO says 4 million recorded Covid deaths likely an underestimate of overall toll
World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that there are now 4 million recorded deaths from Covid-19 around the world, but it likely underestimates the overall toll.
He said the “world is at a perilous point in this pandemic.”
The WHO tally lags behind Reuters’ which reported in June that coronavirus-related deaths worldwide passed the 4 million grim milestone.
The WHO chief also said that far too many countries in every region of the world are seeing sharp spikes in cases and hospitalisation due to variants of the virus and inequity in vaccination.
More Indian states report cases of 'Delta plus' variant
The state of Uttar Pradesh has confirmed its first two cases of the 'Delta plus' variant of Covid-19 — which is a mutation in the Delta variant detected first in India.
One of the patients is a medical student who recovered from the infection in May, but the other patient died the same month, according to Hindustan Times.
The state of Uttarakhand has also sent samples for genome sequencing after the sample of a student from Uttar Pradesh, who was in Uttarakhand to meet his relatives, tested positive for 'Delta plus'.
The government had said 56 cases of the new variant were reported till 30 June in India.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday 8 July, 2021.
