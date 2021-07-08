Travel rules are set to be eased for people who have received two doses of a Covid vaccine (REUTERS)

People who have had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be able to enjoy quarantine-free travel to amber list destinations under plans being revealed on Thursday.

The transport secretary is expected to explain the terms under which holidaymakers from England who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to self-isolate for 10 days on their return.

The policy could come into effect as early as 19 July, boosting demand for summer holidays to destinations such as mainland Spain, France and Italy.

Meanwhile, the government has been urged to reconsider plans to drop key Covid restrictions on the same date by a group of scientists and doctors, who accused ministers of carrying out a “dangerous and unethical experiment”.