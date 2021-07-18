✕ Close Coronavirus in numbers

All adults in the UK have been offered a Covid-19 vaccine ahead of the planned lifting of coronavirus restrictions on Monday, the government says.

The latest figures show that 46.2 million adults (87.8 per cent of the population) have had a first dose of a vaccine, and 35.7 million (67.8 per cent) are fully vaccinated.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the vaccination target had been met, and called it an “extraordinary achievement”.

Meanwhile, long Covid sufferers are set to benefit from almost £20mn in new research programmes backed by the government.

Fifteen new research studies will aim to better understand the condition, improve diagnosis and find new treatments. The studies include the largest long Covid clinical trial to date, involving more than 4,500 people with the condition.

In announcing the new funding, health secretary Sajid Javid said: “This new research is absolutely essential to improve diagnosis and treatments and will be life-changing for those who are battling long-term symptoms of the virus”.