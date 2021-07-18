Covid UK news – live: All adults offered jab ahead of freedom day as long Covid patients receive new funding
All adults in the UK have been offered a Covid-19 vaccine ahead of the planned lifting of coronavirus restrictions on Monday, the government says.
The latest figures show that 46.2 million adults (87.8 per cent of the population) have had a first dose of a vaccine, and 35.7 million (67.8 per cent) are fully vaccinated.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the vaccination target had been met, and called it an “extraordinary achievement”.
Meanwhile, long Covid sufferers are set to benefit from almost £20mn in new research programmes backed by the government.
Fifteen new research studies will aim to better understand the condition, improve diagnosis and find new treatments. The studies include the largest long Covid clinical trial to date, involving more than 4,500 people with the condition.
In announcing the new funding, health secretary Sajid Javid said: “This new research is absolutely essential to improve diagnosis and treatments and will be life-changing for those who are battling long-term symptoms of the virus”.
Boris Johnson had lengthy meeting with Sajid Javid on Friday
The prime minister is reported to have had a “lengthy meeting” with health secretary Sajid Javid at Downing Street on Friday.
While the health secretary has since tested positive for Covid-19, and the prime minister has been alerted by NHS Test and Trace, he will not have to isolate due to his participation in a new “daily contact testing pilot” programme.
The NHS’s new programme gives participants daily rapid-turnaround lateral flow tests, and grants them 24-hour release from self-isolation if the test is negative, and allows participants to avoid the 10-day self-isolation legally required for anyone identified as a contact of a known Covid patient and called by NHS Test and Trace.
Participants also receive two PCR tests.
Chancelllor Rishi Sunak has also been contacted by Test and Trace and will also be taking part in the contact testing pilot.
A No 10 spokesman said: “They will be conducting only essential government business during this period.”
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coronavirus pandemic coverage for 18 July 2021.
