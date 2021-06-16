Covid UK news - live: Over 21s invited for vaccine as jabs to be made compulsory for care home workers
People in England aged 21 and 22 can now book their Covid-19 vaccine after the NHS National Booking Service opened up to that age group for the first time.
On Tuesday the head of the health service said that it was expected that vaccination appointments would be opened up to all adults by the end of the week.
It comes as ministers were reportedly preparing to announce that care home workers will be required to have mandatory coronavirus vaccines.
The government has held a consultation into the controversial proposal as a measure to protect the most vulnerable from contracting the virus.
Officials at the Department of Health and Social Care did not deny a report saying that ministers will approve the measure for social care workers in England.
Announcement on mandatory care home staff vaccinations ’imminent’
Liz Truss has said the government’s decision on mandatory vaccination for care home staff was “very imminent”.
The International Trade Secretary told BBC Breakfast: “We need to make sure we get the balance right but I’m sure people appreciate that protecting lives is the absolute priority.”
Asked when the response to the consultation would be published, she said: “I think it’s very imminent.”
Which changes have been moved from 21 June to 19 July?
After the prime minister announced that further relaxation of Covid rules would be pushed back to mid-July, here are the restrictions that are affected by that delay:
Ministers to make Covid vaccines compulsory for care home staff - report
Ministers are reportedly preparing to announce that care home workers will be required to have mandatory coronavirus vaccines.
The government has held a consultation into the controversial proposal as a measure to protect the most vulnerable from contracting Covid-19.
Officials at the Department of Health and Social Care did not deny a report by The Guardian saying that ministers will approve the measure for social care workers in England.
Under the plans, staff working with adults will be given 16 weeks to get vaccinated or face losing their jobs, according to the newspaper.
India says ‘Delta plus’ not a variant of concern yet
India’s top health official said the newly identified “Delta plus” variant, also referred to as the Nepal variant, is “not yet a variant of concern or one which has adverse consequences to humanity”.
An additional mutation in the Delta variant has led to the emergence of this sub-lineage, also identified as AY.1. It has been discovered in at least 10 countries.
VK Paul, the main public health adviser to India’s prime minister, said not much is known about it and it is still being studied.
“This [AY.1] was first identified in March in Europe but brought into the public domain only two days ago,” he said.
According to initial studies, the new variant has those of the Delta variant plus a mutation called K417N which was also found in South Africa’s Beta variant, linked to high infectivity.
The emergence of further mutations in the deadly Delta variant, which is blamed for the dramatic surge in the UK and the second wave in India, has led to calls from experts to step up genome sequencing.
India missed early warnings on Delta variant – report
A veteran public health expert in India has claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government did not respond to early warnings of the emergence of the more infectious Delta variant in rural areas of India.
Dr Subhash Salunke, a former WHO official and public health expert, told Reuters that he alerted India’s top officials, including Modi’s main coronavirus adviser VK Paul, in early March some time before the infections exploded.
He said the emergence of more transmissible B.1.617 variant was detected moths before in Amravati, Maharashtra with a sharp rise in infections. It was during the time when cases were still on decline elsewhere in India.
“In spite of a public health person like me giving them a sound warning, they did not take heed,” Salunke said.
VK Paul has rejected the claims of inactivity by Salunke, saying he asked Maharashtra’s government to step up its response to the virus and asked research bodies to study novel variants closely.
“The government strengthened the sequencing and clinico-epidemiological studies,” the government official said in response. “The government intensely, repeatedly, from multiple fora, emphasised the need for containment using all the tools even more vigorously, and optimising testing.”
However, despite the warnings, potential super-spreader events like major religious gatherings and election rallies were allowed to continue in the country well into April.
India Covid tally sees slight rise in infections as restrictions eased
After several days of falling infections as India’s devastating second wave appeared to be dying down, the South Asian nation recorded 62,224 new Covid infections on Tuesday, according to the latest data from the health ministry.
This is a slight jump in daily infections, up by some 1,750 cases from Monday, when 60,471 Covid cases were reported. That was the lowest figure since 31 March.
The total Covid caseload for India now stands at 29.63 million with 379,573 total fatalities after 2,542 new deaths were added today.
Even as overall cases are declining in India, experts are raising alarm over the potential for another spike in cases as restrictions have been eased in many places and people have started crowding again in public.
“Delhi’s top mall saw a footfall of 19,000 people last weekend- as soon as it reopened. Have we gone totally mad?” said Ambrish Mithal, a doctor with a Max HealthCare hospital in Delhi. “Wait for COVID19 to explode again- and blame the government, hospitals, country.”
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog of the Covid pandemic for Wednesday 16 June, 2021.
