People in England aged 21 and 22 can now book their Covid-19 vaccine after the NHS National Booking Service opened up to that age group for the first time.

On Tuesday the head of the health service said that it was expected that vaccination appointments would be opened up to all adults by the end of the week.

It comes as ministers were reportedly preparing to announce that care home workers will be required to have mandatory coronavirus vaccines.

The government has held a consultation into the controversial proposal as a measure to protect the most vulnerable from contracting the virus.

Officials at the Department of Health and Social Care did not deny a report saying that ministers will approve the measure for social care workers in England.