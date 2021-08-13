Covid news: Patient Zero may have been lab worker as those pinged ‘4 times more likely’ to have virus
The first person to be infected with Covid-19 may have been a Wuhan laboratory employee, a World Health Organisation (WHO) official has claimed.
Dr Peter Embarek, the epidemiologist who led the WHO’s four-week investigation into the origins of the virus has said that a probable hypothesis is that a lab employee was infected while taking samples from bats in the field.
He added however, that the WHO had found no direct evidence that the coronavirus outbreak was linked to the bat research conducted in Wuhan’s laboratories.
Meanwhile, new research has found that those pinged by the NHS app in England and Wales are four times more likely to have Covid-19 than someone who has not been pinged. A survey of more than 750,000 found that people who were alerted by the app and told to self-isolate were between 3.7 to 4.0 times more likely to have the virus. The research also found that younger groups who were told to self-isolate were more likely to test positive compared with older groups.
Separately, a study of 72,000 patients across 314 UK hospitals found that one in 10 patients contracted Covid while being treated in hospital for another condition during the first wave of the pandemic. The study, published in the Lancet, found that rates of hospital acquired Covid were even higher within residential community care centres and metal health hospitals.
And the Office for National Statistics has determined that nearly two-thirds of adults are meeting up with others indoors, continuing along a trend of greater comfort with indoor gatherings since Covid restrictions were eased in July. Despite increasing comfort levels, new data revealed that 88 per cent of adults felt that it was important or very important to continue wearing face coverings while shopping.
Elsewhere, the UK’s travel industry continues to struggle, as Gatwick airport reported a pre-tax loss of £204m in the first half of 2021. The airport’s chief executive called on the government to leverage the country’s “world class” vaccination programme and remove unnecessary and costly testing requirements for passengers. Meanwhile, the Competition and Markets Authority has said it is looking into “immediate actions” the government can take around the high costs of PCR tests for international travel.
In hopes of tackling the pandemic globally, the UK donated around 3 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to 11 countries in Africa through the international COVAX initiative, as part of its commitment to share 100 million jabs with the rest of the world.
Countries around the world continue to report record Covid figures. Thailand reported 23,418 cases on Friday, whilst projecting that cases could double by early September. Russia reported a record 815 deaths, alongside 22,277 new infections. Areas in India are also seeing cases rise, with Mumbai reporting 6,388 cases on Friday, the highest figure for a week, and around 200 deaths.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday 13 August 2021.
Karnataka state launches new health programme as children most at risk in third covid wave
The chief minister of Karnataka has asked all concerned state departments to hold pediatric camps across the state amid fears over children being at more risk in the impending third wave.
In Bengaluru, at least 250 children tested positive for Covid-19 in just five days.
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also said the government was launching a new health scheme for children.
He said: “We have started the Vatsalya scheme in Udupi and neighbouring areas, under which children will undergo all the (health) tests. It also includes setting up pediatric health centres.”
He said there will also be intensive care unit (ICU) wards in pediatric centres in districts across the state.
Mumbai city reports first Delta Plus fatality
India’s Mumbai city reported its first fatality due to the Delta plus variant of the coronavirus on Thursday, the government said.
The 63-year-old woman had an underlying lung condition, said officials, urging people “not to panic”.
The woman was fully vaccinated and died in July. Genome sequencing confirmed she had the Delta Plus variant.
She is the second person reported to have died from the variant in Maharashtra state, of which Mumbai is the state capital.
There are now 65 cases of the variant in the state, with 11 in Mumbai. Maharashtra reported a slight surge in Covid-19 cases as well as deaths on Thursday. It registered 6,388 cases — the highest in a week — and about 200 deaths which is the highest in 12 days.
Twenty test positive for Covid-19 in Chennai city after attending a religious festival
Twenty people tested positive for coronavirus in the Kilpauk area of India’s southern Chennai city after participating in a temple festival.
One patient has died, according to the reports.
The religious event was attended by over 300 residents in Kilpauk’s Varadhammal Garden Street earlier this month.
Greater Chennai Corporation officials were alarmed after one of the organisers of the event contracted Covid-19.
Officials said at least 320 samples were taken for Covid-19 tests. None of the 20 people who contracted the virus at the event were vaccinated, said authorities.
Forty-four children contract Covid in Australia in a day as Delta outbreak spirals
In Australia, children have accounted for almost 15 per cent of New South Wales’s (NSW) coronavirus infections in the past fortnight, reports said.
Yesterday, 44 children under the age of nine contracted covid-19. Those aged 10 to 19 also accounted for 70 of NSW’s 345 cases yesterday.
Meanwhile, NSW has reported 390 new local cases — the greatest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the trend of greater case numbers “will continue for at least the next few days”.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported that 12 per cent of teenagers — aged 16 to 19 — in NSW had received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Across the country, at least 46 per cent of people [16+] have had at least one dose of the vaccine and at least 25 per cent have had two doses.
WHO scientist says Chinese officials pressured Covid origins investigation to drop lab leak hypothesis
A World Health Organisation (WHO) scientist has claimed, in a new documentary, that Chinese officials pressured the WHO investigation on the origins of Covid to drop the lab leak hypothesis.
Speaking to Danish documentary filmmakers, Peter Ben Embarek said Chinese researchers on the team had “pushed back against linking the origins of the pandemic to a research laboratory in Wuhan in a report about the investigation”.
He said: “In the beginning, they didn’t want anything about the lab [in the report], because it was impossible, so there was no need to waste time on that.”
“We insisted on including it because it was part of the whole issue about where the virus originated,” he added.
Covid Patient Zero may have been a Wuhan lab worker, WHO chief says
The first person to be infected with Covid-19 may have been a Wuhan laboratory employee, a World Health Organisation official has claimed.
Dr Peter Embarek, the epidemiologist who led the WHO’s four-week investigation into the origins of the virus has said that a probably hypothesis is that a lab employee was infected while taking samples from bats in the field.
“This is where the virus jumps directly from a bat to a human,” he told Danish TV2, “in that case, it would then be a laboratory worker instead of a random villager or other person who has regular contact with bats.”
He added however, that the WHO had found no direct evidence that the coronavirus outbreak was linked to the bat research conducted in Wuhan’s laboratories or to to research that was being conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Joe Middleton reports.
Covid Patient Zero may have been a Wuhan lab worker, WHO chief says
Dr Peter Embarek said a lab worker in Wuhan could have been infected by a bat
Those pinged by app are ‘four times more likely’ to have Covid, study says
Those pinged by the NHS app in England and Wales are four times more likely to have Covid-19 than someone who has not been pinged, new research has found.
A survey of more than 750,000 Zoe Covid Symptom Study contributors found that people who were alerted by the app and told to self-isolate were between 3.7 to 4.0 times more likely to have the virus.
More specifically, it found that while only 2.4 per cent of fully vaccinated, asymptomatic people who were pinged and told to self-isolate went on to test positive, those who experienced one or more symptoms were 11.7 times more likely to test positive.
In Scotland, the study found that those “pinged” by the Protect Scotland app were 10 times more likely to have the virus than someone who was not.
The research also found that younger groups who were told to self-isolate were more likely to be positive compared with older age groups.
Other research findings suggest that additional symptom tracking and contact tracing apps could improve accuracy and avoid the need for low-risk individuals to self-isolate.
Competition watchdog looking at ‘immediate actions’ on costly travel tests
The competition watchdog is looking at whether there are any “immediate actions” that the government can take around concerns about the high cost of PCR Covid tests for international travel.
Some PCR providers have been charging upwards of £200 for tests.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said that it is looking at steps to address what it called a “particularly pressing issue”.
The CMA’s senior director for consumer protection said: “It is essential that people paying for PCR tests are treated fairly, get what they pay for and that their rights are respected when things go wrong. We will not hesitate to take enforcement action if we find evidence that PCR providers are breaching the law.
“This is a particularly pressing issue just now for families hoping to enjoy a well-earned holiday after such a difficult year, and for those reuniting with friends and relatives overseas.
“That is why we are also providing ongoing support to DHSC, including on steps that could be considered in the interim, before the rest of our work on the PCR testing market is concluded.”
But Paul Charles, the chief executive of The PC Agency travel consultancy said that the CMA’s investigation is “too late”.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: “This is an industry that has grown up, that’s worth some £700mn. It’s grown up in the last six months at great speed, but there’s been a lack of oversight or proper regulation.”
He added that more failures and job losses were likely, as he claimed that ministers and regulators had not done enough to save August’s peak holiday period.
PA
Sage adviser ‘passionately believes’ health workers should be required to be vaccinated
A scientific adviser who sits on the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) committee has said that he “passionately believes” that health and social care workers should be contractually required to be vaccinated.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Calum Semple, a professor in child health and outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool, said: “I do passionately believe that people working in health and social care should be vaccinated as part of their contract of employment.”
