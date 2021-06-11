Covid UK news – live: Boris Johnson urged to be patient as he ‘considers four week lockdown exit delay’
Boris Johnson should be patient and stick to his ‘data not dates’ principle while making a final decision on whether or not to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions on 21 June, an expert has said.
Jim McManus, vice-president of the Association of Directors of Public Health, said that unlocking on this date as initially planned risks “derailing our path back to normality”.
“Patience now will pay off in the long run,” he said as he called for a delay to “allow time for more people to be vaccinated and protected against the Delta variant”.
Ministers are reportedly considering extending current measures by up to four weeks.
Although some believe a two week delay is sufficient, others want to ensure businesses can plan for their full reopening with the certainty that a month-long delay could offer, according to The Times.
The government is set to share their final decision on whether or not remaining restrictions will be lifted on 21 June on Monday.
Pfizer vaccine supply will be ‘tight but stable’ in coming weeks, minister says
Britain’s supply of Pfizer vaccine will be “tight” in the next few weeks, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has admitted.
He stressed that that the supply is “stable” albeit “finite” after Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said that it will be “particularly tight” in coming weeks.
Mr Zahawi told LBC that he’s “confident” Scotland will be provided with the Pfizer vaccines it needs to be able to meet the UK’s vaccination target for the end of July.
Asked whether it’ll be tight, he said: “It will be, there is no doubt. Every time I’ve come on your show I’ve said that the determining factor in terms of vaccine in arms is supply.
“And supply remains finite, but it is stable, and Pfizer have done a great job in being consistent on their delivery schedule.”
‘Important to be careful’ when lifting restrictions, vaccines minister says
Proceeding with caution is important, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi stressed when whether ending remaining lockdown restrictions on 21 June is likely to be delayed.
“I think it’s really important that we are really careful,” he told Times Radio, adding that “the virus hasn’t gone away”.
“There has been some really hard won battles against this virus and we don’t want to squander those hard fought gains that we have made through the vaccination programme,” he said.
“In saying that, the virus hasn’t gone away, the virus will continue to attempt to mutate, to escape, to try and survive, and I think it’s really important that we are really careful.”
‘Highly unlikely’ restrictions will end on 21 June, shadow minister says
It’s “highly unlikely” that the government will lift all remaining lockdown restrictions on 21 June, the shadow foreign secretary has said.
Lisa Nandy told BBC Breakfast that if the end of restrictions comes too soon, variants could spread and the country could end up being placed under another lockdown.
“This has got to be the last lockdown,” she said.
“I think it’s highly unlikely [ministers] are going to go ahead with full unlocking on the 21st.”
Lockdown exit could be delayed by a month
Restriction-free gatherings may have to wait another month as ministers are considering delaying the fourth and final stage of the PM’s roadmap out of lockdown by four weeks, reports say.
The longer delay has been suggested as a means of giving businesses certainty about when they can fully reopen, according to The Times, as a shorter delay could end up being extended.
Others reportedly suggested that a two week delay is also still being discussed, as is unlocking on 21 June – but this is said to be seen as unlikely. A final decision is set to be announced to the public on Monday.
Patience will pay off if you delay lockdown exit, PM told
“Patience now will pay off in the long run,” an expert has told ministers as they make a final decision on whether or not to delay lifting all remaining lockdown restrictions on 21 June.
Jim McManus, vice-president of the Association of Directors of Public Health, said “Covid is not going to disappear on 21 June”.
Ending restrictions could “derail our path back to normality”, he added, as cases and hospitalisations could rise and new variants enter the UK.
“We would like to see the extension of the current measures – brought into effect on 17th May – and a delay to the full reopening”, he said.
An announcement on whether or not a delay will be implemented into the roadmap out of lockdown is expected on Monday.
Welcome to The Independent’s Covid-19 liveblog. Follow live for up-to-the-minute updates as ministers and scientists debate delaying lifting all remaining lockdown restrictions on 21 June.
