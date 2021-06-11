(Getty Images)

Boris Johnson should be patient and stick to his ‘data not dates’ principle while making a final decision on whether or not to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions on 21 June, an expert has said.

Jim McManus, vice-president of the Association of Directors of Public Health, said that unlocking on this date as initially planned risks “derailing our path back to normality”.

“Patience now will pay off in the long run,” he said as he called for a delay to “allow time for more people to be vaccinated and protected against the Delta variant”.

Ministers are reportedly considering extending current measures by up to four weeks.

Although some believe a two week delay is sufficient, others want to ensure businesses can plan for their full reopening with the certainty that a month-long delay could offer, according to The Times.

The government is set to share their final decision on whether or not remaining restrictions will be lifted on 21 June on Monday.

