Covid UK news - live: Fourth lockdown not ruled out, minister says as ‘measures could be reimposed’
A cabinet minister has said that another Covid-19 lockdown cannot be ruled out this winter after Dr Susan Hopkins said that a fourth lockdown may be necessary to control the virus.
Dr Hopkins, the director for Covid-19 at Public Health England, told The Andrew Marr Show: “We may have to do further lockdowns this winter, I can’t predict the future – it really depends on whether the hospitals start to become overwhelmed at some point.
Meanwhile, cabinet minister Kwasi Kwarteng said that it is “unlikely” the remaining Covid restrictions will be lifted before 19 July. He highlighted how the government would “always err on the side of caution”.
Elsewhere, all adults in India can get a Covid-19 jab for free starting today as the central government implements its new vaccination strategy which was announced earlier this month.
In a policy reversal, prime minister Narendra Modi had announced that the government will procure 75 per cent of the stocks from manufacturers and would allocate to states while 25 per cent could be purchased by private hospitals to be sold for those willing to pay for the jab.
Monday should have seen the final lifting of lockdown restrictions across England, but because of rising coronavirus infection rates due to the now-dominant Delta variant, “Freedom Day” has been delayed until 19 July.
This means that the rule-of-six and social distancing measures remain in place. But, a number of other restrictions — including those around weddings, wakes, and care homes — have been lifted as of today.
Celine Wadhera has more:
New Zealand to offer Pfizer vaccine to 12-15 year olds
New Zealand is approving the Pfizer vaccine for those aged between 12 and 15 years old, said prime minister Jacinda Ardern.
The move comes following Canada, the US, Japan and Europe, who have all said that they will vaccinate 12-15 year-olds with the Pfizer jab.
Ms Ardern explained that although children were less likely to suffer serious illness as a result of Covid-19, they could still spread the virus.
She said: “Put simply – when our children are vaccinated, their teachers, friends, siblings, parents and grandparents are more protected from the virus too. So it’s in all of our interests for this group to get the vaccine.”
New Zealand has currently vaccinated about 7.7 per cent of the adult population.
So far, only specific vulnerable groups have been vaccinated, but the rollout is due to move to the general adult population in July, with hopes that those under 35 will be reached in October.
MPs tell government to upgrade e-passport gates to read Covid tests
A cross-party group of MPs have called on the government to upgrade e-passport gates at airports to read Covid tests in time for the return of mass foreign travel.
The all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on coronavirus said the measure will help reduce queueing and crowding at airport arrival halls.
In a report released on Sunday night the MPs also say Covid “green passes” for international travel should include test results to reduce the need for paper documentation.
Jon Stone reports:
‘Unlikely’ Covid restrictions will be lifted before 19 July, cabinet minister says
Cabinet minister Kwasi Kwarteng has suggested it is “unlikely” the remaining Covid restrictions will be lifted before 19 July, stressing the government would “always err on the side of caution”.
Announcing a delay to the final stage of lifting England’s Covid measures last week due to a surge in cases linked to the Delta variant, Boris Johnson also told the public there would be a review after two weeks.
Pressed on the date, the business secretary, who said he hoped for “some type of normality” on 19 July, told Sky News: “I think between you and me, I would always err on the side of caution and I would look to 19 July.
Ashley Cowburn has more:
At least 15 cases of new ‘Delta plus’ variant found in India
Experts have confirmed that at least 15 cases of the new Delta plus variant — a further mutation in the already “more transmissible” Delta variant — have been identified in India.
Dr Sujeet Singh of India’s National Centre for Disease Control told The Times of India newspaper that 15-20 cases of Delta-plus variant have been found from different states across the country.
While the Indian government has said Delta plus is not a variant of concern at this point, AIIMS chief Dr Guleria has warned that it could become a variant of concern if not checked.
Doctors in India warn of a third wave of Covid-19 in 6-8 weeks
As the second wave abates, doctors and public health experts in India have now started to warn of a third wave of Covid-19 infections as states start to ease restrictions and allow more movement.
Neeraj Nischal, a professor at one of India’s state-run top medical institutes, told the media that while the mutation of the virus cannot be controlled, people can prevent a third wave by following Covid appropriate behaviour.
All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) chief Dr Randeep Guleria has said that a third Covid wave is "inevitable” and it could hit in the next six to eight weeks
Speed up vaccination, use public health measures to prevent surge, says WHO
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called upon countries in the South-East Asian region to speed up Covid-19 vaccination and implement public health measures to prevent another surge in coronavirus cases.
Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director of WHO South-East Asia, said that combinations of public health and social measures must be implemented until “globally there is high Covid-19 vaccine coverage among health workers, and high-risk and vulnerable groups.”
The measures include disinfection, ventilation and physical distancing, among others, the UN health body said.
Fake black fungus vaccines found in doctor’s home
A doctor in India is under cloud after police recover 3,293 vials of fake Amphotericin B injections — a medicine used in the treatment of mucormycosis or black fungus — from his house in India’s national capital Delhi.
Police are cracking down on the black marketing of the anti fungal drug amid a severe shortage as the number of mucormycosis cases continues to rise across the country.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Monday 21 June, 2021.
