Covid lockdown news - live: Sunak willing to accept delay to June easing as MP warns UK facing autumn shutdown
Rishi Sunak is understood to be willing to accept a short delay of just a week or two to the planned easing of Covid restrictions on 21 June amid a rise in cases.
The chancellor is among a group of ministers pushing for the economy to open up quickly but is said to have accepted step 4 in the government’s roadmap – pencilled in for later this month – may need to be pushed back amid a surge in Delta variant infections.
It comes as Tory lockdown-sceptic Sir Charles Walker warned the prime minister against delaying the earmarked end to legal coronavirus restrictions.
The vice chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs told BBC Newsnight: "The delay could be two weeks, a month, but I think the real issue here is if we can't open up the economy at the height of summer then I think we are facing the very real prospect of more forced lockdowns in the autumn - I just don't see how we can avoid that.”
Andrew Lloyd Webber says he'll reopen theatres on 21 June even if it means being arrested
Andrew Lloyd Webber has said he will open his theatres on 21 June regardless of what Covid regulations are in place.
The impresario said he is prepared to be arrested if police intervene, declaring that his new production of Cinderella will go ahead “come hell or high water”.
Mr Lloyd Webber’s comments to The Daily Telegraph come after reports that England’s 21 June unlocking date – when theatres are allowed to reopen – will be delayed for several more weeks.
Andrew Lloyd Webber says he’ll reopen theatres on 21 June even if it means being arrested
Cinderella will go ahead ‘come hell or high water’, composer says
Airlines investigated over pandemic refund policy
British Airways and Ryanair are under investigation over whether they breached consumer laws by not offering refunds to customers for cancelled flights during the pandemic.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the companies should have issued refunds for the cancelled trips when planes were grounded.
BA has offered vouchers or rebookings, while Ryanair provided the option to rebook, the CMA added.
Legally, customers are entitled to a cash refund within 14 days but the agency said that it should not be assumed either airline has broken the law.
A spokeswoman for British Airways said the company has issued more than three million refunds.
“It is incredible that the Government is seeking to punish further an industry that is on its knees, after prohibiting airlines from meaningful flying for well over a year now,” she said.
Tory backbencher warns of ‘very real prospect of more forced lockdowns this autumn’
Tory lockdown-sceptic Sir Charles Walker has warned Boris Johnson against delaying the earmarked end to legal coronavirus restrictions.
The vice chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs told BBC Newsnight that if the government were reluctant to ease restrictions during the summer, the public should expect to see lockdowns in the autumn.
He said: “There will be a huge wave of disappointment across the country if we don’t open up on 21 June.
“The delay could be two weeks, a month, but I think the real issue here is if we can’t open up the economy at the height of summer then I think we are facing the very real prospect of more forced lockdowns in the autumn - I just don’t see how we can avoid that.
“The goalposts - as we’ve always said, it’s a well-worn cliche - are moving.”
Jenrick rejects Burnham call for more vaccines
Robert Jenrick said that ministers were following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), when asked about Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham’s calls for more vaccines in the region.
The Communities Secretary told BBC Breakfast: “At the moment we are going to stick with the advice we have received from the JCVI, our advisers, which say that it is better to continue to work down the age categories on a national basis, rather than adopt a regional or geographical approach.
“Their advice has served us well so far as a country, they have got the big calls right since the start of the vaccine rollout.
“So we are going to continue with that approach but try to do everything we can to make it as easy as possible for people in Greater Manchester to get to the vaccine centres.”
Mr Burnham has urged the government to provide jabs for everyone over the age of 16 in the region to curb the spread of the Delta variant.
Health teams tackle variant surge in Manchester
Extra testing is being rolled out on Wednesday in the northwest of England to tackle a surge in Delta variant cases.
Ministers have drafted in more help from the military and will provide extra testing and public health teams in parts of Greater Manchester and Lancashire.
Ministers have also extended their “minimise travel” advice, and local directors of public health will be given discretion to reintroduce mandatory use of face coverings in communal areas in schools if they decide the measure is appropriate.
‘Minimise travel’ in Manchester and Lancashire, public told as variant concerns grow
Public also told to ‘minimise’ travel to and from the area
Sunak open to 21 June delay - reports
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is willing to accept a short delay to Step 4 of the road map on 21 June ending the lockdown amid a rise in cases, according to reports.
A Whitehall source speaking to the PA news agency pointed towards the Treasury having gone “long” on emergency coronavirus support packages in the Budget to cover the possibility of a delay to the plans.
The Daily Mail reports that the chancellor would accept a delay of “a week or two”.
“I don’t think he’s in principle against a short delay if that is what is necessary,” a source told the paper. “If it is more than a week or two then that is problematic.”
The Treasury is said to be keen to avoid too long a delay so that they can avoid having to extend the furlough scheme.
Melbourne exits lockdown but keeps restrictions on regional travel
About five million Australians will come out of lockdown on Friday as the authorities in Melbourne, the country’s second biggest city, said the Covid outbreak there has “changed the course” thanks to strict distancing rules.
Travel restrictions will continue between the city and other regional areas for another week, as the state recorded one new Covid infection on Thursday.
After two week’s strict lockdown, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to open with a limited number of customers indoors.
Students will be allowed to attend classes and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed. Gyms and nightclubs will remain shut for at least another week.
Modi govt targets 10 million vaccinations per day from August
The Indian government says it is aiming for a big escalation in daily vaccinations, with a target of inoculating 10 million people per day from August.
Top health official Dr Balaram Bhargava, director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said in a press conference that the central government will target 10 million vaccines on a daily basis from July to August and said there is no shortage of vaccines in India – despite plenty of evidence to suggest vaccine centres have been unable to deliver on all appointments.
The government has placed an advance order of nearly 1 billion vaccines this month to meet the target, reported News 18.
Currently, the average daily vaccinations stand at 3 million. A total of 230 million people have been vaccinated with a single dose in the country, while only around 4 per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said in an address on Monday that the central government would be taking back control of the vaccination drive in India, which was earlier partially decentralised to state governments. He also announced free vaccination for all adults in government facilities.
Delta variant accounts for 6% new US Covid cases
The highly transmissible coronavirus variant which was first detected in India now accounts for more than 6 per cent of total infections across the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.
The nation’s leading infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci on Tuesday said increasing vaccinations is essential to slow down the rise of dangerous newer variants, including the Delta variant.
The B.1.617.2 variant has been blamed for the latest surge in cases in the UK, where it has become the dominant strain. It is already responsible for causing 60 per cent of new infections in parts of England.
Dr Fauci noted that the more contagious variant is “essentially taking over” and “we cannot let that happen in the United States”, adding that this was “such a powerful argument” for vaccination.
