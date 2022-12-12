School closures and late openings due to snow – see full list in your area

Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Snow and ice has been causing chaos across the UK, with commuters facing delays and road closures.

Some schools shut their doors on Monday as parents and staff struggled to make the journey in the winter conditions or heating systems stopped working. Others decided to start later in the day after assessing safety conditions in the morning.

The disruption looks set to continue on Tuesday, with schools already saying they plan to close as the cold snap continues.

The Met Office has warned the wintry conditions will likely continue throughout the week, with a continuing risk of sleet and snow in some places.

Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

Here is how to keep on top of school closures in your local area in the frosty conditions:

Cambridgeshire

A number of schools closed in Cambridgeshire on Monday.

“Any school closures will be communicated to parents via their school or college. The quickest way to find out if a school is closed will be to check the school’s own website,” the council says.

Cornwall

A number of schools have already said they will be closed or start later on Tuesday due to the weather conditions. Find the list here.

Cumbria

There was just one school that opened later in Cumbria on Monday due to heating issues, but you can check to see if there will be any closures on Tuesday here.

Devon

Cullompton Community College has already announced it will close Tuesday in Devon, where quite a few were shut on Monday. Check for the latest information here.

London has been hit with snow (Getty Images)

Commuters have faced difficult driving conditions (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Derbyshire

No school closures were reported on Monday – but check here on Tuesday for the latest updates.

East Sussex

The council is regularly updating a list of schools that are closed in East Sussex on its website. Around half a dozen have already said they will be closed on Tuesday due to the weather.

Essex

A full list of school closures for Tuesday can be found here after a number were shut on Monday.

Gloucestershire

Scores of schools are closed in Gloucestershire on Monday. For the situation on Tuesday, see here.

Hampshire

Check here for school closures in Hampshire.

Herfordshire

Two primary schools were shut on Monday due to the snow. A list of closures can be found here.

Weather warnings are in place across parts of the UK on Monday (PA)

Kent

Residents can type in their school name here to check if it is affected by closures.

Lancashire

You can check for any updates here on school closures in Lancashire.

Leicestershire

Residents should check with their local school to see if it is affected by closures.

Lincolnshire

Only one school was shut on Monday, but the council will update closures it has been made aware of here.

Snow has caused chaos on the roads (Getty Images)

Norfolk

See here for closures in Norfolk.

North Yorkshire

Residents are advised to contact schools directly or tune into local radio stations for updates.

Nottinghamshire

“Schools will usually inform parents directly if they have had to close or change arrangements due to severe weather,” the council says. “We advise you to contact your child’s school during periods of extreme weather to find out if it has been affected.”

Oxfordshire

Several schools reported closures on Monday, with at least one – The Cooper School – remaining shut on Tuesday due to heating issues. Check the council website here for the latest information.

Somerset

Only one school closed on Monday. Closures throughout the week will be found here.

Staffordshire

The council puts together a list here.

Surrey

The council says: “To check if your child’s school is closed please refer to their school’s website.”

Warwickshire

The council has a page where school closures are published here.

Snow has covered parks in London (PA)

West Sussex

Residents can check here whether their school is closed.

Worcestershire

Fifteen schools closed for the whole day, with another open just for exam classes and another shutting early on Monday. Check back here for the situation on Tuesday.

London

Parents should check with their local council to see whether schools are open. These are: