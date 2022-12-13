School closures and late openings due to snow – see full list in your area
Devon and East Sussex schools have announced closures for Tuesday
Snow and ice has been causing chaos across the UK, with commuters facing delays and road closures.
Some schools shut their doors on Monday as parents and staff struggled to make the journey in the winter conditions or heating systems stopped working. Others decided to start later in the day after assessing safety conditions in the morning.
The disruption looks set to continue on Tuesday, with schools already saying they plan to close as the cold snap continues.
The Met Office has warned the wintry conditions will likely continue throughout the week, with a continuing risk of sleet and snow in some places.
Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk
Here is how to keep on top of school closures in your local area in the frosty conditions:
Cambridgeshire
A number of schools closed in Cambridgeshire on Monday.
“Any school closures will be communicated to parents via their school or college. The quickest way to find out if a school is closed will be to check the school’s own website,” the council says.
Cornwall
A number of schools have already said they will be closed or start later on Tuesday due to the weather conditions. Find the list here.
Cumbria
There was just one school that opened later in Cumbria on Monday due to heating issues, but you can check to see if there will be any closures on Tuesday here.
Devon
Cullompton Community College has already announced it will close Tuesday in Devon, where quite a few were shut on Monday. Check for the latest information here.
Derbyshire
No school closures were reported on Monday – but check here on Tuesday for the latest updates.
East Sussex
The council is regularly updating a list of schools that are closed in East Sussex on its website. Around half a dozen have already said they will be closed on Tuesday due to the weather.
Essex
A full list of school closures for Tuesday can be found here after a number were shut on Monday.
Gloucestershire
Scores of schools are closed in Gloucestershire on Monday. For the situation on Tuesday, see here.
Hampshire
Check here for school closures in Hampshire.
Herfordshire
Two primary schools were shut on Monday due to the snow. A list of closures can be found here.
Kent
Residents can type in their school name here to check if it is affected by closures.
Lancashire
You can check for any updates here on school closures in Lancashire.
Leicestershire
Residents should check with their local school to see if it is affected by closures.
Lincolnshire
Only one school was shut on Monday, but the council will update closures it has been made aware of here.
Norfolk
See here for closures in Norfolk.
North Yorkshire
Residents are advised to contact schools directly or tune into local radio stations for updates.
Nottinghamshire
“Schools will usually inform parents directly if they have had to close or change arrangements due to severe weather,” the council says. “We advise you to contact your child’s school during periods of extreme weather to find out if it has been affected.”
Oxfordshire
Several schools reported closures on Monday, with at least one – The Cooper School – remaining shut on Tuesday due to heating issues. Check the council website here for the latest information.
Somerset
Only one school closed on Monday. Closures throughout the week will be found here.
Staffordshire
The council puts together a list here.
Surrey
The council says: “To check if your child’s school is closed please refer to their school’s website.”
Warwickshire
The council has a page where school closures are published here.
West Sussex
Residents can check here whether their school is closed.
Worcestershire
Fifteen schools closed for the whole day, with another open just for exam classes and another shutting early on Monday. Check back here for the situation on Tuesday.
London
Parents should check with their local council to see whether schools are open. These are:
- Barking and Dagenham
- Barnet
- Bexley
- Brent
- Bromley
- Camden
- Croydon
- Ealing
- Enfield
- Greenwich
- Hackney
- Hammersmith and Fulham
- Haringey
- Harrow
- Havering
- Hillingdon
- Hounslow
- Islington
- Kensington and Chelsea
- Kingston upon Thames
- Lambeth
- Lewisham
- Merton
- Newham
- Redbridge
- Richmond upon Thames
- Southwark
- Sutton
- Tower Hamlets
- Waltham Forest
- Wandsworth
- Westminster
- City of London
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies