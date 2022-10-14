Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Voices Dispatches email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

State school pupils are twice as likely to feel behind on learning than private school peers, according to a landmark survey into the impact of the Covid pandemic on education.

Headteachers said the research was “deeply worrying” and showed how students were still being affected by the disruption they had experienced.

The study is following thousands of students through education to assess the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic and differences between state and private school pupils.

Most polled said their academic progress had taken a hit from the Covid pandemic, according to the Sutton Trust and University College London research.

Have you been affected by this story? Get in touch with zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

Around 37 per cent of pupils from state schools felt they had fallen behind their classmates. This was more than double the figure - 15 per cent - from private schools.

Sir Peter Lampl from the Sutton Trust, an educational charity, said the findings showed “far more needs to be done” for young people.

“While all young people have been affected by the pandemic, there is clear evidence that students from less well-off households have been impacted most,” he said.

Previous research has suggested more disadvantaged pupils have suffered the worst impacts of the Covid pandemic, which kept pupils at home for months on end and cancelled exams for two years in a row.

Earlier this year, a think tank warned poorer pupils in England and Wales were “significantly” behind their peers. The Educational Policy Institute found progress in closing the long-standing attainment gap - which describes how well-off students generally do better in school - had recently “stalled”.

The latest exam results saw the divide over top grades between state school and private school increase compared to before the pandemic.

Unions say catch-up funding was not enough to help pupils bounce back from Covid disruption (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

For A-levels, the percentage point difference grew by 3.1 between 2019 and 2022. For GCSEs, it increased by 1.2 percentage points.

The new Covid Social Mobility and Opportunities (COSMO) study asked nearly 13,000 students for their experiences on bouncing back from the Covid pandemic.

Its first release- published on Thursday - found 80 per cent thought their academic progress had suffered due to the pandemic. Around a half felt less motivated with their studies as a result.

The survey found nearly half thought they had not been able to catch-up on lost learning. The figure was significantly higher for those from state schools: 46 per cent compared to 27 per cent at private schools.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “The results of this study are deeply worrying, but sadly not unexpected. The impact of the pandemic has clearly been felt by pupils – especially those from less advantaged backgrounds.”

He added: “It was recognised at the time that this would be the case, which is why an ambitious educational recovery plan was proposed – which the government refused to fund.”

The government catch-up tsar quit last year in protest over funding, saying the level offered was not enough to meet the task.

Geoff Barton from the Association for School and College Leaders said the new COSMO study was a “much-needed reminder” that students were still suffering from the impact of Covid.

“The education recovery money provided by the government has been nowhere near enough to mitigate against the major disruption experienced over the last two years,” he added.

Sir Peter from the Sutton Trust said catch-up funding had been a “drop in the ocean” so far. Mr Lampl added: “The government’s education recovery plan must be much more ambitious, or we will blight the life chances of a whole generation.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We know the pandemic has had an impact on children’s and young people’s learning, which is why our ambitious recovery plan continues to roll out across the country, with nearly £5bn invested in high quality tutoring, world class training for teachers and early years practitioners and additional funding for schools.

“Schools should continue to work with parents to make them aware of support on offer, including through the National Tutoring Programme, which is supporting children from all backgrounds to catch up on lost learning and has started over 2 million courses so far.”