Green list announcement - live: Countries to be revealed today as foreign holiday rules ease
Follow the latest updates from the pandemic
Holiday-makers will finally learn which destinations they can visit this summer without having to quarantine for coronavirus upon return to the UK, when the government publishes its travel “green list” today.
The new traffic light system, with destinations rated green, amber or red, is expected to have a few countries, such as Gibraltar, Israel, Portugal and Malta, listed as travel locations which do not require self-isolation on return.
Assessments for the list will be based on a range of factors, such as the proportion of a country’s population that has been vaccinated, rates of infection and emerging new variants.
It came as The Independent’s travel expert Simon Calder answered questions from our readers about which countries are likely to make it onto the UK’s “green list” and possible testing rules for holiday-makers.
Meanwhile, there are growing fears over the spread of the Indian Covid-19 variant in the UK after clusters were found in several areas of England.
The Covid variant has been elevated to a “variant of concern” by Public Health England as cases have been found in schools, care homes and places of worship in the North West, London and the East Midlands - although numbers remain relatively low.
What time will the UK travel ‘green list’ be announced today?
Britons will finally learn where they can go on holiday later this month when transport secretary Grant Shapps reveals details of the new traffic light system for travel restrictions.
A press conference has been called to explain how the resumption of non-essential foreign trips will work, with a new set of rules for travellers returning to the UK.
What time will the UK travel green list be announced today?
Grant Shapps is expected to reveal the traffic light travel lists
Airlines start adding flights ahead of ‘green list’ announcement
British airlines are planning to add additional flights to Portugal and Malta amid speculation that those countries will be added to the low-risk “green list” for foreign travel today, according to our travel correspondent Simon Calder.
The UK government will announce details of its traffic light system for foreign travel restrictions this afternoon ahead of the reopening on 17 May.
Airlines start adding flights ahead of ‘green list’ announcement
Buyers who waited a few hours could save £400 on a British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Faro in Portugal
PM says he cannot see ‘any reason’ to delay next steps of roadmap
Boris Johnson has said that he cannot see “any reason” to delay the remaining steps of England’s roadmap out of lockdown restrictions, despite concerns about the Indian variant of Covid-19.
When asked about the variant, the prime minister said: “What we're doing there is making sure that we are absolutely ruthless in the surge testing, in the door-to-door tracking of any contacts.
“At the moment we're looking carefully at the way the Indian variant seems to function, we don't see any evidence that it is resistant to the vaccines or in any way more dangerous.”
He added that the epidemiology in the UK is “very encouraging at the moment” as England prepares for another major reopening on 17 May.
England still on track for safe lifting of restrictions, scientific advisers say
England is still on track for the safe lifting of lockdown restrictions, although people should continue to work from home, government scientific advisers have said.
Experts are predicting a rise in coronavirus cases as restrictions ease but a future wave is not expected to put intense pressure on the NHS.
Modelling produced for the government suggests people will not go back to pre-pandemic levels of contact with others as restrictions are lifted in May and into the summer.
One source told the PA news agency that there was no reason for a full-time return to offices if work can be done at home.
They said it made sense for people to carry on working from home as it reduced the levels of contact people have.
The source added that measures this summer which could help to keep case rates in check included home working, good ventilation in buildings, and tables being kept apart.
A decision on whether masks on public transport are necessary will be made over the next month or so depending on Covid-19 rates, they said.
Hungary PM proposes EU accept all effective vaccines
Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, has said he will propose to an EU leaders’ meeting in Portugal that the bloc accepts all vaccines that prove safe and effective and use them to accelerate vaccinations across the continent.
Hungary is the only country in the EU which has approved and deployed large quantities of Russian and Chinese vacines before the European Medicines Agency has examined or approved them.
It has enabled the nation to reach one of the EU’s highest inoculation rates.
What should I do if I’m pregnant and can’t book a Covid jab?
Pregnant women are facing difficulties finding an appropriate Covid-19 vaccination because the official booking system does not allow them to specify which jab they want.
Official guidelines state that pregnant women should preferably be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the AstraZeneca jab.
What should I do if I’m pregnant and can’t book a Covid jab?
Pregnant women are facing difficulties booking appropriate Covid vaccinations
Epidemic in England might be shrinking less quickly than before
The estimated reproduction “R” rate of the coronavirus in England has dipped to between 0.8 and 1, the Ministry of Health has announced.
It suggests the epidemic might be shrinking slightly less quickly than before.
The R value means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between eight and 10 others.
Last week, the R number was between 0.8 and 1.1.
Daily case growth rate was estimated at -3 to 0 per cent, up slightly from last week's range of -4 to -1 per cent, again suggesting the epidemic might be shrinking less quickly.
No ‘big increase’ in summer holidays ahead of green list announcement
Prices for summer holidays have not jumped ahead of the government’s announcement of a green travel list, the UK's largest holiday firm insisted.
Tui's managing director for the UK and Ireland, Andrew Flintham, said it will be "a long time" before travel companies can consider boosting profit margins.
He told BBC Breakfast: "Our prices are very, very stable. They're pretty much like for like, flat, year over year. There isn't a big increase in there.
"We've got plenty of holidays to sell. I think everybody in the industry has.
"It'll be a long time before the idea of trying to increase prices to make more money. We want to get people away on holiday, having a great time, because we think they genuinely all deserve it."
PM says UK must be ‘very careful’ about Indian variant
Boris Johnson has said the UK must be “very careful” about the Indian variant of Covid-19 which is now “of concern” for public health officials.
“I think we've got to be very careful about that,” the prime minister said on Friday.
“We're doing a huge amount, obviously, to make sure that where we do find outbreaks of the Indian variant that we do surge testing, that we do door-to-door testing and isolate it.
“And also have very tough controls on transport and on people coming in.”
Nepal facing ‘human catastrophe’ similar to India amid Covid-19 surge
Nepal is facing a “human catastrophe” similar to its neighbour India due to a wave of Covid-19 cases that has seen record daily infections recorded.
In a joint statement, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warned several hospitals were full and overflowing with Covid-19 patients and southern towns near the Indian border were unable to cope with the growing number of cases.
Nepal facing ‘human catastrophe’ similar to India’s amid Covid surge
“What is happening in India right now is a horrifying preview of Nepal’s future if we cannot contain this latest Covid surge”
