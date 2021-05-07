✕ Close Most European countries should be on ‘green’ travel list, says EasyJet boss

Holiday-makers will finally learn which destinations they can visit this summer without having to quarantine for coronavirus upon return to the UK, when the government publishes its travel “green list” today.

The new traffic light system, with destinations rated green, amber or red, is expected to have a few countries, such as Gibraltar, Israel, Portugal and Malta, listed as travel locations which do not require self-isolation on return.

Assessments for the list will be based on a range of factors, such as the proportion of a country’s population that has been vaccinated, rates of infection and emerging new variants.

It came as The Independent’s travel expert Simon Calder answered questions from our readers about which countries are likely to make it onto the UK’s “green list” and possible testing rules for holiday-makers.

Meanwhile, there are growing fears over the spread of the Indian Covid-19 variant in the UK after clusters were found in several areas of England.

The Covid variant has been elevated to a “variant of concern” by Public Health England as cases have been found in schools, care homes and places of worship in the North West, London and the East Midlands - although numbers remain relatively low.