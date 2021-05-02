Coronavirus news – live: Masks to stay after roadmap, hints Raab as schools to get vaccines ‘from September’
Masks and social distancing could remain after the government’s “roadmap to freedom” ends on 21 June, Dominic Raab said as he urged caution in the “last lap” of the fight against Coronavirus.
The foreign secretary said some extra safeguards would be needed when life returns to “close to normal” to ensure the many sacrifices are not squandered.
Meanwhile secondary school pupils will reportedly be offered Covid-19 vaccinations from September under plans being developed by the NHS.
Health service officials are compiling planning documents which include a measure to offer a single dose of the Pfizer jab to children aged 12 and older when the new school year starts, according to The Sunday Times.
Pfizer has said trials of its vaccine in children aged 12 to 15 showed 100 per cent efficacy and a strong immune response.
The plans, which the Times said it had confirmed with government and NHS sources, are contingent on advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) due this summer.
41.7m Covid vaccinations given in England
A total of 41,730,517 Covid-19 vaccinations took place in England between 8 December and 1 May, according to NHS England data, including first and second doses, which is a rise of 452,789 on the previous day.
NHS England said 28,895,159 were the first dose of a vaccine, a rise of 123,619 on the previous day, while 12,835,358 were a second dose, an increase of 329,170.
UK sends 1,000 ventilators to India but pressure grows to let it keep vaccines
The UK is sending another 1,000 ventilators to Covid-stricken India – but Boris Johnson is facing calls to scrap a deal to take 5 million vaccination doses from the country.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has more details:
Prince Harry takes pride in charity being able to help children during Covid crisis
The Duke of Sussex has expressed pride that his Sentebale charity has managed to continue helping children in Africa during a year which "hasn't been easy" due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Harry co-founded Sentebale in 2006 to help vulnerable children in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi - including those who are affected by extreme poverty and the HIV/Aids epidemic.
Covid-19 meant tried-and-tested programmes, which involve people coming together in groups, were ruled out at a time when support for children and young people was "needed more than ever", according to Harry and Sentebale co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho state.
They point out, in a joint foreword for the charity's annual report for the year ending in August 2020, that Sentebale was able to call on its experience in responding to the HIV/Aids epidemic to act as a trusted information source.
People will be able to go on holiday this summer ‘within limits’, expert says
People will be able to go on holidays "within limits" this summer, a leading expert has claimed, while ministers said the travel green list will be coming soon.
However, Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, said it was vital people did not drop their guard because there would likely be further outbreaks of coronavirus.
Prof Openshaw, who is also a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nertag), told the Andrew Marr Show the UK needed to be cautious and prepare.
One new Covid death in Northern Ireland
There has been one further death of a person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.
The Department of Health also confirmed that another 69 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.
Latest regional vaccination figures
NHS England data shows a total of 5,138,786 jabs were given to people in London between 8 December and 1 May, including 3,611,726 first doses and 1,527,060 second doses.
This compares with 5,550,858 first doses and 2,379,828 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 7,930,686.
The breakdown for the other regions is:
- East of England: 3,462,371 first doses and 1,547,278 second doses, making 5,009,649 in total
- North East and Yorkshire: 4,565,870 first and 2,080,505 second doses (6,646,375)
- North West: 3,669,516 first and 1,715,269 second doses (5,384,785)
- South East: 4,723,171 first and 2,068,576 second doses (6,791,747)
- South West: 3,134,123 first and 1,476,043 second doses (4,610,166)
Scotland records no new deaths and 146 cases
Scotland has recorded no new coronavirus death and 146 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest data.
It means the death toll under the daily measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - remains at 7,660.
Scottish government figures published on Saturday show the daily test positivity rate remained at 1.1 per cent.
UK would carefully consider Indian request for vaccines, Raab says
Dominic Raab has said the UK would "look very carefully" at any request for vaccines from India as the nation struggles to tackle a deadly wave of coronavirus.
The foreign secretary is due to meet with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Monday as he hosts face-to-face meetings with G7 foreign ministers.
The UK has sent shipments of oxygen concentrators and ventilators to Delhi, but the nation is in dire need of vaccines despite it being the world's largest manufacturer of jabs.
Mr Raab told The Andrew Marr Show the government has not had a request for vaccines from Delhi, but added: "We'll always look very carefully at any requests we've got.”
Clubbers hit dance floor as Spain trials digital Covid-19 pass
For the first time in eight months, the Spanish city of Girona had some of its nightlife back this weekend thanks to a pilot digital pass scheme which authorities hope will allow for socialising without spreading coronavirus.
Since October, concerts have been banned in the northeastern region of Catalonia, while restaurants and bars were required to close at night since December.
But under a scheme to revive the hospitality sector, residents in Girona could for one evening obtain a digital pass allowing them to go to a concert or dine out at five restaurants.
For this, they had to download an app to their mobile phones and undergo an antigen Covid-19 test, show a negative PCR test or proof that they had already had coronavirus.
Kate Garraway says PM sent ‘very personal’ note about her husband’s illness
Kate Garraway has said she received a "very personal" note from prime Boris Johnson after her husband Derek Draper fell ill with coronavirus.
Former political adviser Draper, 53, was in hospital for a year after being admitted with coronavirus symptoms and being placed in a coma.
Good Morning Britain presenter Garraway told Times Radio it was "lovely" to receive the message from the prime minister.
