Covid could 'reignite' despite vaccine success, Mark Walport warns

Masks and social distancing could remain after the government’s “roadmap to freedom” ends on 21 June, Dominic Raab said as he urged caution in the “last lap” of the fight against Coronavirus.

The foreign secretary said some extra safeguards would be needed when life returns to “close to normal” to ensure the many sacrifices are not squandered.

Meanwhile secondary school pupils will reportedly be offered Covid-19 vaccinations from September under plans being developed by the NHS.

Health service officials are compiling planning documents which include a measure to offer a single dose of the Pfizer jab to children aged 12 and older when the new school year starts, according to The Sunday Times.

Pfizer has said trials of its vaccine in children aged 12 to 15 showed 100 per cent efficacy and a strong immune response.

The plans, which the Times said it had confirmed with government and NHS sources, are contingent on advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) due this summer.