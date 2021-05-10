Coronavirus news – live: Hugging and indoor pints to return, as PM urged to scrap all restrictions on 21 June
Boris Johnson is set to give the formal go-ahead for the latest relaxation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England on 17 May – including the green light for hugging friends and family.
From Monday next week, pubs and restaurants will be able to reopen for indoor eating and drinking, while cinemas, hotels and B&Bs will be able to open their doors to customers for the first time in many months.
The prime minister is expected to announce the next step in the government’s roadmap out of lockdown at a Downing Street press conference later on Monday.
However, he is facing mounting pressure from industry leaders and a group of lockdown-sceptic Tory MPs to bring forward confirmation that all social distancing restrictions will be lifted on 21 June.
The Covid Recovery Group (CRG) has urged Mr Johnson to make an early pledge that the measures will be scrapped in stage four of the roadmap as planned.
Risk of increasing in variants or virus as lockdown easing progresses, says health minister
Health minister Nadine Dorries has said it is important everyone is aware that as the country moves into each step of lockdown easing there "may be an increase in the variants or there may be an increase in the virus".
She told BBC Breakfast: "Our objective is to nail that virus, to make sure that we are never, as a country, in the position we were in last year again, and that we move out of this cautiously and safely."
Ms Dorries said the UK is "still in the tail end of the pandemic" while "globally the world is still in the grips of this pandemic".
‘Tactically’ important to get vaccines to rest of world quicker, says expert
Professor Sir John Bell told Good Morning Britain it was "tactically" important to get vaccines to the rest of the world at a quicker pace.
Asked about whether new variants of the virus which causes Covid-19 could derail the progress made in the UK, the Oxford University Regius professor of medicine said: "Tactically the most important thing for us to do is to make sure that other bits of the world get vaccines faster - the state of global vaccination is pretty lamentable at the moment and I think we need to really push to help that happen much more effectively.
"Because, in the end, we're vulnerable, not because we haven't vaccinated our population, but if more variants come onshore from overseas - which they will naturally as people start to travel - we're potentially going to be in trouble and that's why we have a real interest in making sure everyone else is vaccinated.
"That plus the humanitarian importance of making sure that people don't die unnecessarily."
WHO expert urges people to maintain social distancing and face masks
Dr David Nabarro, special envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organisation, said he would urge people to maintain social distancing and keep using face masks.
He told Sky News: "On the one hand we've got a dangerous virus, on the other hand we must get on with life because it just can't go on with the restrictions that people have had up till now.
"Finding that middle path, how to live with this virus's constant threat, is key.
"If I were able to talk to everybody personally over the coming weeks, I would say: You must restart life and everybody wants you to do that, but please be really careful, maintain that physical distance of between one metre and two metres, especially indoors, and don't forget to wear your face masks because that really can give extra protection.”
Hugs and physical contact ‘massively important'
Health minister Nadine Dorries said hugs and physical contact are "massively important", telling Sky News: "I think it's what most people have missed, that intimate contact with family and friends, and entertaining, having people in your own house, meeting outdoors."
She did not comment on whether people under 40 would have to follow different rules.
She told the broadcaster: "It does look as though the road map is on course, but we do so with caution, ensuring that the data is in place and looking forward to - and with excitement to - the fact that we will able to hug our family and friends soon.
"So, caution balanced with optimism, I think, is the way forward."
‘Rapid fall-off’ in cases, hospital admissions and deaths as rising numbers given first vaccine
Professor Sir John Bell, Oxford University’s regius professor of medicine, has said data from vaccination programmes from the UK, Israel and the US shows a “rather rapid fall-off” in cases of disease, hospital admissions and deaths after rising numbers of people were given their first dose of vaccine.
He told Good Morning Britain: “There’s some very interesting data that shows even from a single dose of vaccine, when you move from where the US was a couple of weeks ago, which was about 43 per cent of people having a single dose through where we were with 51 per cent - we’re now higher than that to Israel, which was 58 per cent.
“You see a rather rapid fall-off in cases of disease, but also hospitalisations and deaths, and it’s a really very striking fall in all those things.
“I do think that we’re in a very strong position to go forward now with fewer restrictions and try and get back to normal.”
England ‘in very strong position’ to move forward with lockdown easing, says expert
Professor Sir John Bell said the nation was in a "very strong position" to move forward with the easing of restrictions which will enable people to "try and get back to normal".
Oxford University's regius professor of medicine told Good Morning Britain the prospect of people being able to hug their loved ones again was "great".
Asked about the next phase of the government's road map - which will allow more mixing indoors - he said: "I think we'll still probably go steady but perhaps a bit faster, I'll be interested to see what the government announces.
"I'm feeling pretty comfortable with where we are at the moment."
‘Data looking extremely positive’, says health minister
Health minister Nadine Dorries has said the data is “looking extremely positive” when asked if people in England will soon be allowed to hug again.
She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Later on today, the prime minister will be setting out, in much more detail, the lifting of the restrictions and the next stage of the road map.
“But the data is looking extremely positive.”
PM urged to scrap all restrictions on 21 June
Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson to bring forward confirmation that all social distancing rules will be scrapped on 21 June in step four of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.
Mark Harper, chairman of the Covid Recovery Group - a group of lockdown-sceptic Tory MPs - has written in the Telegraph that there “needs to be early confirmation that social distancing will be completely scrapped from 21 June so that businesses can plan to fully reopen”.
Industry bodies have also previously urged the prime minister to bring forward confirmation of the final unlocking of society next month.
However foreign secretary Dominic Raab has warned “extra safeguards” such as mask wearing and some social distancing may have to remain in place.
Next stage of lockdown easing to go ahead as planned on 17 May
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the coronavirus crisis. Stay tuned for rolling updates on the latest news and statistics throughout the day.
