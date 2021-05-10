✕ Close Coronavirus in numbers

Boris Johnson is set to give the formal go-ahead for the latest relaxation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England on 17 May – including the green light for hugging friends and family.

From Monday next week, pubs and restaurants will be able to reopen for indoor eating and drinking, while cinemas, hotels and B&Bs will be able to open their doors to customers for the first time in many months.

The prime minister is expected to announce the next step in the government’s roadmap out of lockdown at a Downing Street press conference later on Monday.

However, he is facing mounting pressure from industry leaders and a group of lockdown-sceptic Tory MPs to bring forward confirmation that all social distancing restrictions will be lifted on 21 June.

The Covid Recovery Group (CRG) has urged Mr Johnson to make an early pledge that the measures will be scrapped in stage four of the roadmap as planned.