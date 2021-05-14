Coronavirus news – live: Scientists call for ‘surge’ vaccinations as Covid cases almost triple in England
Scientists are calling for “surge vaccinations” to be rolled out in areas of England that have seen a spike in cases linked to the coronavirus variant first detected in India.
The latest figures show the number of infections caused by the variant, which is feared to be spreading on a community level in some parts of the country, has nearly tripled over the past week.
Another response being considered is bringing forward the date for a second dose of vaccine for eligible groups to increase protection.
The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) is expected to discuss the spread of the variant amid fears it could disrupt the UK’s roadmap out of lockdown, while Downing Street has said the idea of surge vaccinations is being considered.
Health secretary Matt Hancock said the situation was being monitored carefully and the government "will not hesitate to take further action if necessary".
While prime minister Boris Johnson has not ruled out local lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus.
Wales ‘pauses’ plans to allow smaller events to reopen
The Welsh government has “paused” plans to allow smaller events to reopen, as well as relaxing rules on people meeting, due to the Indian variant, first minister Mark Drakeford has said.
“We had thought of moving ahead with the reopening of smaller events, we’ll pause that for a moment,” Mr Drakeford told Sky News.
“We were thinking of liberalising the rules in the way in which people can meet together, not just in their extended household but beyond that, we’ll pause that for the moment.
“If the advice on the Indian variant is that it is safe to move ahead, we won’t need to wait for the end of our next three-week cycle to do those things, but the Indian variant is giving us cause for concern.”
No evidence Indian variant ‘escapes vaccines’, says minister
There is currently no evidence the variant first identified in India “escapes the vaccines”, according to vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi.
He told Sky News: “At the moment we have no evidence that it escapes the vaccines or is more severe in its impact on people.”
Vaccine trials in multi-generational households ‘successful’ and could be used in Covid hotspots
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said trials of vaccinating all adults in multi-generational households have been “successful” and could be a “tool” for use in areas where there is a surge of the Covid-19 variant first identified in India.
“The multigenerational household trials, in Luton and in Slough and elsewhere, have been good, they have been successful, which is why I think it’s a tool in our armoury,” he told BBC Breakfast.
Asked why this was not being implemented now, he said: “The clinicians will make those sorts of recommendations, the decisions, and we will flex the vaccination programme accordingly.”
Portuguese MP calls for decision over whether British tourists can fly to Portugal
Portuguese MP Cristovao Norte has said a decision should be taken “immediately” over whether British tourists can travel to Portugal from 17 May.
Mr Norte, who is MP for the Algarve, told BBC Breakfast he did not know whether Britons will be allowed to visit the country from Monday.
He said: “We are today going to make an urgent inquiry asking the (Portuguese) government whether or not the English travel can come to Portugal next Monday because we are three days ahead from 17th and no one is sure what is going to happen.
“Our vaccination process is going steadily and it is important a decision is taken immediately.
“The message is clear: there are no reasons, nor political or scientific reasons, to maintain restrictions for travel from the UK to Portugal.”
Wales to ‘hold back’ on easing some lockdown restrictions
Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford has said officials “decided to hold back” on relaxing some lockdown restrictions in Wales on Monday due to concerns about the Indian variant.
Wales will move to alert level two on Monday with the reopening of indoor hospitality and entertainment venues.
Mr Drakeford was asked if the Indian variant gives him any pause for thought, and he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Yes, it certainly does. There were 17 cases of the Indian variant in Wales yesterday and over 700 in England.
“And as we were just hearing, there’s quite a concentration of that in the north-west of England and there’s a lot of traffic between the north-east of Wales and the north-west of England so we were considering a small number of further easements from Monday but have decided to hold back on those until we get the advice from Sage (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) which met yesterday.
We tried our best to follow the scientific advice at every step and if the advice were to be that we should hold back on some further easements because the risks in doing so would be too great then certainly that is what we would do.”
Lockdown easing to go ahead despite concerns over Indian variant, says vaccines minister
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said Monday’s easing of restrictions in England will still go ahead despite concerns around the B1617.2 variant, which was first found in India.
“We think that the road map for Monday remains in place, because the vaccines are delivering, and vaccines are keeping people out of hospital and, of course, away from severe infection,” he told Sky News.
He added that the government was “confident” this could continue but said officials would “continue to monitor” the situation.
Young people in coronavirus hotspots could be vaccinated sooner, says minister
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said younger people in areas where there is a surge of the variant initially identified in India could be vaccinated sooner.
He told Sky News: “The clinicians will look at all of this to see how we can flex the vaccination programme to make it as effective as possible to deal with this surge in this variant, the B1617.2.
“They will make those decisions and we will be ready to implement, whether it’s vaccinating younger cohorts.
“We have been doing some work on multi-generational households where we vaccinate the whole household, over-18s, and of course the older groups who are already eligible.
“Or, bringing forward the second dose - we look at all of that and be guided by the clinicians as to what we do on that.”
Scientists are calling on the government to introduce ‘surge vaccinations’ in areas of England that have seen a recent rise in case linked to the coronavirus variant first detected in India.
Two scientific advisers to the government, speaking in a personal capacity, told The Independent targeted vaccinations could help to slow down rising transmission rates and bring the situation under control – a strategy other experts have thrown their support behind.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the coronavirus crisis. Stay tuned for rolling updates on the latest news and statistics.
