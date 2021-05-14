✕ Close UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

Scientists are calling for “surge vaccinations” to be rolled out in areas of England that have seen a spike in cases linked to the coronavirus variant first detected in India.

The latest figures show the number of infections caused by the variant, which is feared to be spreading on a community level in some parts of the country, has nearly tripled over the past week.

Another response being considered is bringing forward the date for a second dose of vaccine for eligible groups to increase protection.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) is expected to discuss the spread of the variant amid fears it could disrupt the UK’s roadmap out of lockdown, while Downing Street has said the idea of surge vaccinations is being considered.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said the situation was being monitored carefully and the government "will not hesitate to take further action if necessary".

While prime minister Boris Johnson has not ruled out local lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus.