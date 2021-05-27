✕ Close Test-and trace system delayed because of Hancock’s ‘stupid’ 100,000 tests a day plan, says Cummings

A leading professor has warned Covid could cause “super mutant viruses” to emerge, and that we should not get overconfident due to the virus’ unpredictable nature.

Ravi Gupta, an expert in clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, said that while this would not necessarily be a bad thing, coronavirus would try to become more efficient at transmission as more people are protected.

Asked about how to prepare for future variants, Prof Gupta told a press briefing last night: “I think we have good vaccines, now we need to keep the pressure on vaccine designers, manufacturers to adapt vaccines ... the virus is going to do some weird things. I mean, this is just the beginning.”

It comes as India announced it plans to study the effectiveness of the two Covid-19 vaccines approved in the country – Oxford-AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin – in preventing severe illness. The Indian Council of Medical Research will review cases of around 3,000 to 5,000 people over the age of 45 years, with the study due to begin next week.