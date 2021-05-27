Coronavirus news – live: ‘Mutant variants’ may emerge, expert warns, as India to study AstraZeneca vaccine
Follow the latest updates and statistics from the pandemic
A leading professor has warned Covid could cause “super mutant viruses” to emerge, and that we should not get overconfident due to the virus’ unpredictable nature.
Ravi Gupta, an expert in clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, said that while this would not necessarily be a bad thing, coronavirus would try to become more efficient at transmission as more people are protected.
Asked about how to prepare for future variants, Prof Gupta told a press briefing last night: “I think we have good vaccines, now we need to keep the pressure on vaccine designers, manufacturers to adapt vaccines ... the virus is going to do some weird things. I mean, this is just the beginning.”
It comes as India announced it plans to study the effectiveness of the two Covid-19 vaccines approved in the country – Oxford-AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin – in preventing severe illness. The Indian Council of Medical Research will review cases of around 3,000 to 5,000 people over the age of 45 years, with the study due to begin next week.
- Super mutant coronavirus variants may emerge, expert warns
- Ministers pledge to allow island destination holiday even if rest of country is on ‘amber list’
- Covid guidance changed for areas hit by Indian variant
- Austria bans direct UK flights
- Children and young people will need more mental health support post-Covid
Rayner: 'Hancock has to justify why we've ended up in these circumstances'
Scientists were ‘concerned about lack of social distancing plan’ in March 2020
Imperial College’s Prof Neil Ferguson, whose modelling helped persuade the government to enforce the first lockdown, has said scientists were “increasingly concerned in the week leading up to 13 March [2020] about the lack of ... a resolved plan of what would happen ... in terms of implementing social distancing”.
Asked on BBC Radio 4's Today show how influential the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), of which he was part, was in changing the policy from one of herd immunity to one of lockdown, he said: “It's multiple factors, partly the modelling, which had been around for a couple of weeks but became firmer, particularly as we saw data coming in from the UK, and unfortunately I think one of the biggest lessons to learn in such circumstances is we really need good surveillance within the country at a much earlier point than we actually had it back in March last year.”
He added: “As we saw the data build up, and it was matching the modelling, even worse than the modelling, let's say it focused minds”.
But when pressed, Prof Ferguson admitted locking down a week earlier would have saved some 20,000 to 30,000 lives “and I think that’s unarguable. I mean the epidemic was doubling every three to four days in weeks 13 to 23 March [2020], and so had we moved the interventions back a week we would have curtailed that and saved many lives”.
It comes after Dominic Cummings’ multiple claims yesterday over the government’s handling of coronavirus, including that the government’s original plan was one of herd immunity - and that Boris Johnson categorically did say he would rather “let the bodies pile high” than impose a second lockdown.
The prime minister denied this accusation last month when grilled by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs.
Super mutant Covid variants may emerge, expert warns
Coronavirus is going to do “weird” things and “super mutant viruses” may emerge, an expert has said.
Ravi Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, said that while this would not necessarily be a bad thing, the virus would try to become more efficient at transmission as more people are protected.
“It's hard to say what is going to happen, but the virus is going to find ways of becoming more infectious – you can see that already, when it's under pressure it will try and be more efficient in transmission so that it can achieve the job with fewer virus particles,” he said.
My colleague Chiara Giordano has the full report:
Super mutant coronavirus variants may emerge, expert warns
Covid-19 is going to do ‘weird things’ in future, says University of Cambridge professor
People evacuated ahead of cyclone to be screened for Covid-19
The Indian state of Odisha plans to screen around 650,000 people for Covid-19 symptoms. They were evacuated to shelters ahead of a powerful cyclone that hit eastern India on Wednesday.
Odisha had suspended its vaccination drive and testing in the districts in the storm's path.
More than a million people were evacuated in Odisha and the state of West Bengal ahead of Cyclone Yaas’ landfall.
Pfizer says its vaccine effective against variant in India
Pfizer has told the Indian government that its vaccine has shown “high effectiveness” against the Covid-19 variant first detected in the country.
It said a study by Public Health England, which included 26 per cent participants of Indian or British Indian ethnicity, showed high vaccine effectiveness of 87.9 per cent against the B.1.617.2 variant, reported news agency Press Trust of India.
Pfizer has reportedly offered 50 million shots to India in 2021 but said that it wants significant regulatory relaxations.
20 get wrong second dose of vaccine
Health workers in a village in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh administered the wrong second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 20 people.
While they were given Covishield — Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine locally made by Serum Institute of India — in their first dose, they were administered Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as the second dose.
Authorities have ordered a probe and sought an explanation from the health workers.
The 20 people have not yet faced any side-effects but they are being constantly monitored, authorities said.
India’s daily cases rise by 211,298
India reported 211,298 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, and death toll rose by 3,847.
The overall case tally for the country is now at 27.37 million and fatalities are at 315,235, health ministry data showed.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday 27 May, 2021.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies