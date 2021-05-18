✕ Close Related video: 1,000 more case of Covid Indian variant in just 4 days, says Matt Hancock

A deadline to announce whether social distancing will end next month has been shelved as cases of the Indian coronavirus variant continue to rocket.

A week ago, Boris Johnson said he expected to scrap the “one-metre-plus” rule on 21 June - promising full details by the end of May - but his spokesman has wriggled out of the commitment, suggesting the planned ending of all remaining Covid rules could be in huge jeopardy.

The number of cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 has leapt by 1,000 in just four days, with the strain now “dominant” in the Lancashire hotspots of Bolton and Blackburn, health secretary Matt Hancock has said.

Paul Hunter, a professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, has said the variant seems likely to overtake the variant first detected in Kent, which became more transmissible than earlier forms of coronavirus.

“There is no evidence that the recent rapid rise in cases of the B.1.617.2 variant shows any signs in slowing,” he told the Guardian.

“This variant will overtake [the Kent variant] and become the dominant variant in the UK in the next few days, if it hasn’t already done so.”