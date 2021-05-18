Coronavirus news – live: End of social distancing shelved as India variant may be ‘dominant UK strain in days’
A deadline to announce whether social distancing will end next month has been shelved as cases of the Indian coronavirus variant continue to rocket.
A week ago, Boris Johnson said he expected to scrap the “one-metre-plus” rule on 21 June - promising full details by the end of May - but his spokesman has wriggled out of the commitment, suggesting the planned ending of all remaining Covid rules could be in huge jeopardy.
The number of cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 has leapt by 1,000 in just four days, with the strain now “dominant” in the Lancashire hotspots of Bolton and Blackburn, health secretary Matt Hancock has said.
Paul Hunter, a professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, has said the variant seems likely to overtake the variant first detected in Kent, which became more transmissible than earlier forms of coronavirus.
“There is no evidence that the recent rapid rise in cases of the B.1.617.2 variant shows any signs in slowing,” he told the Guardian.
“This variant will overtake [the Kent variant] and become the dominant variant in the UK in the next few days, if it hasn’t already done so.”
Notion society’s freedom threatened by vaccine hesitancy is ‘absolute nonsense’, says expert
Dr Zubaida Haque, a member of Independent Sage, said the idea the rest of society’s freedom is threatened because of vaccine hesitancy groups is “absolute nonsense”.
She told Good Morning Britain: “The health secretary has suggested that this is about vaccine hesitancy, but at the moment his conclusion seems to be based on hospitalisations in Bolton of 18 people, of which a third have been vaccinated.
“Now he’s suggesting that of the 11 or 12 they didn’t have their vaccine when they were offered, but we don’t know why they didn’t take up their vaccine - it may have been medical reasons, it may have been other reasons.
“This whole notion that, that at the moment, everyone’s freedom is threatened because of vaccine hesitancy groups, is absolute nonsense.”
Government should have ‘stalled’ lifting restrictions, says expert
A member of the Independent Sage group has said the government should have “stalled” the lifting of restrictions yesterday.
Dr Zubaida Haque told Good Morning Britain: “What the government should have done was to stall this stage of the road map, particularly because we didn’t pass test four - test four of the government’s road map said that if we think that there’s any further risk from new variants of concern, we should stall - they completely ignored that and have gone ahead.”
Bedford director of public health ‘really worried’ about Indian variant spread
Bedford’s director of public health has said she is “really worried” about the spread of the Indian Covid-19 variant in the area.
Vicky Head told BBC Breakfast there have been 80 confirmed cases of the variant in Bedford.
She said: “About three or four weeks ago we were having three or four cases a day. We are now up to 10 times that.”
“What we think now is that pretty much all of our cases are likely to be the variant from India.”
Ms Head added: “That’s one of the really striking things about the variant, is just how transmissible it is. If someone goes to school and tests positive, we are then seeing their whole family test positive.”
Asked if she was worried about the rise in cases, she said: “I am really worried about it. Everyone needs to understand just how transmissible this variant is.”
Indian variant ‘bad timing’ as country opens up, says scientist
The fast-spreading Indian variant has arrived as restrictions are being eased, and when the number of infections may have increased anyway, a scientist has said.
Steven Riley, a professor of infectious disease dynamics at Imperial College London, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The timing of the variant is bad in some ways because it is happening as we are trying to open up and taking a significant step in relaxation.
"It is good in other ways because we are at very low levels of infections, cases and hospitalisations.
"This is the point in the road map where we would have expected perhaps an increase in infections anyway. I think that most people would be expecting an increase, it is just the degree of the increase."
Prof Riley said people need to get vaccinated in case there is another wave of infection and that "so far" the evidence is that the vaccine is still effective against this strain of the virus.
Laboratory studies are underway that will give more information and time is needed to observe the virus in the population, he added.
UK jobs market recovered ‘strongly’ in April as lockdown eased and unemployment fell
The UK jobs market recovered strongly in April as coronavirus restrictions eased and the economy began to reopen from the latest lockdown.
The official unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.8 per cent in the three months to March, down from 4.9 per cent previously, the Office for national Statistics said.
India variant may be ‘dominant UK strain in days’
An expert has suggested the coronavirus variant first detected in Indian seems likely to become the dominant strain in the UK.
Paul Hunter, a professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, said the variant may overtake the variant first detected in Kent, which became more transmissible than earlier forms of coronavirus.
“There is no evidence that the recent rapid rise in cases of the B.1.617.2 variant shows any signs in slowing,” he told the Guardian.
“This variant will overtake [the Kent variant] and become the dominant variant in the UK in the next few days, if it hasn’t already done so.”
Health secretary Matt Hancock on Monday said the strain was now dominant in the Lancashire areas of Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen.
Deadline to end social distancing shelved
A deadline to confirm whether social distancing will end next month has been shelved as the number of cases of the Indian coronavirus variant has leapt by 1,000 in just four days.
A week ago, Boris Johnson said he expected to scrap the “one-metre-plus” rule on 21 June - promising full details by the end of May - but his spokesman has wriggled out of the commitment, suggesting the planned ending of all remaining Covid rules could be in huge jeopardy.
Testing in India is still inadequate, says WHO
The World Health Organisation's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has said that testing is still inadequate in a large number of states in India.
“And when you see high test positivity rates, clearly we are not testing enough. And so the absolute numbers actually don't mean anything when they are taken just by themselves; they have to be taken in the context of how much testing is done, and test positivity rate,” she told The Hindu in an interview.
India’s Covid-19 infections began to decline last week. The number of infections dropped below 300,000 on Monday for the first time since 21 April. Experts say the actual infections and deaths are much higher than the official counts.
India says 26 suspected clotting cases after AstraZeneca vaccine
India’s health ministry has said that 26 suspected cases of bleeding and clotting have been detected after administration of Covishield — the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India.
Some countries have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over fears of blood clots.
India's adverse events committee studied 498 serious and severe events following immunisation and found that 26 were potentially "thromboembolic" — referring to the formation of a blood clot that might break loose and block another vessel.
The ministry said the rate of these events in India was about 0.61 per million doses, according to Reuters.
2,323 confirmed cases of Indian variant in the UK
Matt Hancock told the House of Commons on Monday that 2,323 cases of the B.1.617.2 variant, which was first detected in India, had been confirmed in the UK. There are now 86 local authorities with five or more confirmed cases of this variant, he said.
Experts have said that this variant is likely to become the dominant one in the country within days.
“There is no evidence that the recent rapid rise in cases of the B.1.617.2 variant shows any signs in slowing. This variant will overtake [the Kent variant] and become the dominant variant in the UK in the next few days, if it hasn’t already done so," Paul Hunter, a professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, told The Guardian.
