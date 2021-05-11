Coronavirus news - live: Indian variant ‘of global concern’ as hundreds of Covid medics lose out on NHS jobs
The coronavirus variant first detected in India last year is “of concern at a global level”, the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced.
Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19, said on Monday that there is evidence to suggest it spreads more easily than some other forms of the disease.
“We are classifying this as a variant of concern at a global level. There is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility,” she told a briefing in Geneva.
The WHO update comes as India remains in the grip of a deadly second wave, with Reuters estimating that the country accounts for one in every three daily Covid-19 deaths. The latest health ministry figures showed a 329,942 jump in infection numbers and another 3,876 fatalities.
Over in the UK, hundreds of doctors who have worked on the frontline during the pandemic have been told they will not have jobs from August.
Almost 700 anaesthetists have been dropped by the NHS due to a shortage of places. One toldThe Independent that the decision was a “slap in the face”, adding that he felt “let down” after working so hard during the coronavirus crisis.
