Pubs and restaurants across England will welcome customers back indoors for the first time in months as the next stage of social distancing restrictions are eased.

Thousands of holidaymakers are also expected to take to the skies as a ban on foreign travel is lifted in England and Wales.

Visits to the homes of friends and family are allowed as of Monday – and hugs and other physical contact between households is also permitted for the first time since restrictions began more than a year ago.

However, prime minister Boris Johnson has called for a “heavy dose of caution” as indoor socialising and physical contact resume against the backdrop of concerns over the Indian coronavirus variant.

The measures are being eased amid calls for caution from top scientists, who warn of a “perilous moment”, with the Indian variant feared to be as much as 50 per cent more transmissible than the Kent strain.