Pubs reopen and foreign holidays return but PM urges 'caution' over Indian variant
Pubs and restaurants across England will welcome customers back indoors for the first time in months as the next stage of social distancing restrictions are eased.
Thousands of holidaymakers are also expected to take to the skies as a ban on foreign travel is lifted in England and Wales.
Visits to the homes of friends and family are allowed as of Monday – and hugs and other physical contact between households is also permitted for the first time since restrictions began more than a year ago.
However, prime minister Boris Johnson has called for a “heavy dose of caution” as indoor socialising and physical contact resume against the backdrop of concerns over the Indian coronavirus variant.
The measures are being eased amid calls for caution from top scientists, who warn of a “perilous moment”, with the Indian variant feared to be as much as 50 per cent more transmissible than the Kent strain.
Ryanair posts record £702m annual loss as planes grounded
Ryanair has lost £702m in the past 12 months while its planes have been grounded and passengers have stayed at home during the coronavirus crisis.
The Irish budget airline said its traffic plunged 81 per cent, from 149 million passengers to just 27.5 million due to the pandemic.
‘Nothing in evidence’ to suggest Indian variant will evade vaccines, says business secretary
The business secretary has said there is “nothing in the evidence” to suggest the Indian variant could evade the Covid-19 vaccines rolled out in the UK.
Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News: “(Health secretary) Matt Hancock said yesterday very clearly that he had a lot of confidence that the vaccination does work against the Indian variant.
“But of course we can’t definitely prove anything until we’ve eased up and we see what the actual data shows, and that’s why we’ve got a degree of flexibility.
“But there is nothing in the evidence now that we’ve seen that suggests that the vaccine isn’t very effective against the Indian variant.”
Risk of Indian variant being transmitted by people travelling out of UK, Wellcome Trust warns
Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, has warned there is a risk that the variant first identified in India could be transmitted by people travelling out of the UK.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Britain is a very connected, and very small country and the chance of local cases becoming regional and then regional becoming national is very clear.
“And it is also connected internationally and I think that’s also a concern not only for importation of new variants coming into the country, but also people travelling out of the country - there is a risk that this variant B.617 could be transmitted from the UK now.
“I think travel should still be very cautious and only when absolutely essential.”
Shadow of infectious Indian variant hangs over relaxation of lockdown
The shadow of the highly infectious Indian variant of Covid-19 hung over Britain’s biggest step yet out of lockdown this morning, as ministers warned they could not rule out regionalised restrictions or the reversal of moves towards normal life.
Boris Johnson calls for 'heavy dose of caution' as pubs reopen for indoor drinking
Boris Johnson calls for ‘heavy dose of caution’ as indoor socialising resumes
Boris Johnson has called for a "heavy dose of caution" as indoor socialising and physical contact resume against the backdrop of concerns over the Indian coronavirus variant.
The prime minister said "now everyone must play their part" as England pushes ahead with the third stage of the road map out of lockdown.
He said in a statement on Sunday evening: “Together we have reached another milestone in our road map out of lockdown, but we must take this next step with a heavy dose of caution.
“We are keeping the spread of the variant first identified in India under close observation and taking swift action where infection rates are rising.”
“The current data does not indicate unsustainable pressure on the NHS and our extraordinary vaccination programme will accelerate – with second doses being bought forward to give the most vulnerable maximum protection.
“But now everyone must play their part - by getting tested twice a week, coming forward for your vaccine when called and remembering hands, face, space and fresh air.”
First flights depart for Portugal as travel ban lifts
The race to the sun has begun. After an unprecedented 19-week ban on international leisure travel from the UK, 30 holiday flights are scheduled to depart to Portugal today.
Three more will leave for Gibraltar, the only other southern European destination on the government’s meagre “green list” – from which returning holidaymakers need not quarantine.
Lockdown eased as indoor pints and holidays return
A string of coronavirus restrictions have been lifted in England today, with people able to mix indoors for the first time in months.
Pubs and restaurants will be able to serve customers indoors, although they will be limited to table service, while visits to the homes of friends and family will be also be allowed.
People will be able to meet outdoors in groups of up to 30 and indoors in groups of six, or two households and will be given the choice of whether to remain two metres apart or to hug and shake hands for the first time in more than a year.
Thousands of people are also expected to take to the skies today as travel restrictions ease in England and Wales.
More restrictions due to be lifted next week as England continues to ease out of lockdown
Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stay tuned for rolling updates as the next stage of restrictions are eased to allow pubs and restaurants to reopen to customers indoors and the first holidaymakers travel abroad to “green list” countries.
