The emergency measures mean that workers in key sectors for the economy and public services will be allowed to take daily tests as an alternative to self-isolation - although they will still have to isolate if they test positive for Covid-19.

“As we manage this virus and do everything we can to break chains of transmission, daily contact testing of workers in this vital sector will help to minimise the disruption caused by rising cases in the coming weeks, while ensuring workers are not put at risk,” health secretary Sajid Javid said.

It came as the owner of one of the UK’s largest food producers warned that the industry was at “crisis point” over the number of people being asked to self-isolate.

However, Ranjit Singh Boparan, of the 2 Sisters Food Group, also said that the so-called pingdemic was “masking” other issues, such as Brexit-related shortages and general Covid problems, in the supply chain.