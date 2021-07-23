Covid UK news - live: Food workers given isolation exemption amid warning industry at pingdemic ‘crisis point’
Follow the latest updates from the pandemic
The emergency measures mean that workers in key sectors for the economy and public services will be allowed to take daily tests as an alternative to self-isolation - although they will still have to isolate if they test positive for Covid-19.
“As we manage this virus and do everything we can to break chains of transmission, daily contact testing of workers in this vital sector will help to minimise the disruption caused by rising cases in the coming weeks, while ensuring workers are not put at risk,” health secretary Sajid Javid said.
It came as the owner of one of the UK’s largest food producers warned that the industry was at “crisis point” over the number of people being asked to self-isolate.
However, Ranjit Singh Boparan, of the 2 Sisters Food Group, also said that the so-called pingdemic was “masking” other issues, such as Brexit-related shortages and general Covid problems, in the supply chain.
‘Overwhelming’ evidence points to Covid coming from animals, expert says
“Overwhelming” evidence points toward Covid-19 jumping from animals to humans in China but it is not yet possible to “completely rule out” the theory that it leaked from a scientific lab in Wuhan, medical expert Sir Jeremy Farrar has said.
Sir Jeremy, who is a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Radio 4’s Today show that it was important for scientists to know exactly how the virus began to infect humans.
“My personal view is the overwhelming scientific evidence, consistent with many previous infections that came from animals, is this arose from the animal kingdom, came across to the human population in 2019 and, as the virus adapted to humans, it led to the pandemic,” he said.
“That is where the wealth and weight of the scientific evidence currently sits, but you cannot completely rule out a laboratory accident, and we need to know which of those two things it is.”
Eight-week dose interval is ‘sweet spot’ for Pfizer vaccine, scientists say
Waiting eight weeks between a first and second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine provides a “sweet spot” of protection against Covid-19, scientists have said.
Researchers found that a longer dosing interval generated more neutralising antibodies and “helper” T cells against the Delta variant and other variants of concern than the standard 3-week regimen.
Our science correspondent, Samuel Lovett, has the full story below:
Eight-week dose interval a ‘sweet spot’ for Pfizer vaccine, says scientists
A new study has shown that a longer dosing interval with the Pfizer jab generates more neutralising antibodies and ‘helper’ T cells against the Covid virus
Wear masks and avoid poorly-ventilated indoor venues to end ‘pingdemic’, expert says
People should continue wearing face masks and avoid poorly-ventilated indoor settings to stop the “pingdemic” of people being asked to self-isolate, the director of the Wellcome Trust has said.
Sir Jeremy Farrar told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “The way to prevent the so-called 'pingdemic' is to drive down transmission.
“If we have lower transmission in this country by continuing to wear masks and avoiding poorly-ventilated indoor settings as much as we can until as much as the population is vaccinated as possible, that will drive down transmission and also help reduce the number of people having to isolate.”
When asked if that would really be enough to reduce cases, Sir Jeremy added that the UK had got to a position where it could move on from “extreme” measures like lockdowns.
“We're not in that world now but there are things we can still do, wearing masks, yes, it makes a difference, it doesn't affect me or protect me but it makes sure that if I was infected I didn't pass it on to someone who was vulnerable,” he said.
“Avoiding poorly-ventilated settings, particularly indoors, multiple mixing of households, these are all some of the biggest risks, plus getting as many people vaccinated as possible.”
Minister says he still wears mask on public transport but ‘does not want to’
Environment secretary George Eustice has said that he is continuing to wear a face mask on public transport but would prefer not to as they are “very uncomfortable”.
When asked by Sky News if he was happy to wear a face covering, Mr Eustice said: “Well, I don't want to wear a mask, no, but I am still, I can tell you, wearing a mask on trains and in crowded areas…
“I think it's a courteous thing to do if you go to a shop, and they are asking you to wear a mask and have that on the door, you know, of course, you should do the right thing and continue to wear it.”
He added: “I'd love to get to the time when we no longer have to wear masks, I find them very uncomfortable, but while they still perform a function in dampening the spread of the virus, and while people are asking me to do it on trains and in shops, I'll continue to.”
No exemption from self-isolation for hospitality before 16 August, minister says
The environment secretary has said that ministers will not be able to give an exemption from self-isolation to the hospitality industry before 16 August amid concerns over staff shortages.
“The reason we've made a special exception for food is for very obvious reasons - we need to make sure that we maintain our food supply, we will never take risks with our food supply,” George Eustice told Sky News.
“When it comes to other sectors, yes, of course, the fact that they are also carrying high absence levels is causing some stress for them and making it more difficult.
“You also have to bear in mind why we're doing this and we are trying to still just dampen the pace and the velocity at which this infection is spreading because we have to keep a very close eye on those hospitalisations.”
You can find his comments in full below:
Minister lays out Covid self-isolation exemption rules
Environment secretary George Eustice has said that more than 10,000 people in the food sector will be able to avoid isolation if they are double-jabbed.
“We've identified close to 500 key sites, that includes around 170 supermarket depots, and then another couple of hundred key manufacturers like our bread manufacturers, dairy companies and so on,” Mr Eustice told Sky News.
“All of the people working in those key strategic sites, distribution depots and those manufacturing facilities will be able to use this scheme, and probably well over 10,000 people.”
He added that there were two different schemes and that in the food sector all employees at identified sites would be automatically included.
“For sectors like the nuclear power industry, the rail network, the water industry, where you have a small number of highly-skilled professionals that you need to ensure can come to work, we're having an exemption for them as well ... but it's quite a narrow exemption,” the minister said.
“For the food sector, it's very different. This is quite a big exemption.”
UK food industry at ‘crisis point’ over self-isolation chaos and Brexit issues
The UK’s food industry is at “crisis point” due to a combination of staff abscenes from self-isolation, Brexit-related shortages and general Covid issues, the owner of one of the country's largest food producers has said.
Ranjit Singh Boparan, of the 2 Sisters Food Group, warned this week that the government needed to act or face the “most serious food shortages that the country has seen in over 75 years”.
“No-one could possibly have predicted that this toxic cocktail would come together at this time,” Mr Boparan said.
“It started with the pandemic - and in the last week or so with pingdemic, but since May this year the operating environment has deteriorated so profoundly I can see no other outcome than major food shortages in the UK.
“Supply of chicken and turkey is under threat. Our retail partners and the wider supply chain have worked together closer than ever before to ensure we retain food supply and this is of huge credit to everyone. But we are at crisis point.”
Mr Boparan, who is known as the Chicken King due to 2 Sisters' work in the poultry trade, added that labour was a concern, with 15 per cent shortages reported among the company’s 16,000-strong workforce - partly due to Brexit reducing available staff in the sector.
“The critical labour issue alone means we walk a tightrope every week at the moment,” he said.
“We're just about coping, but I can see if no support is forthcoming - and urgently - from government, then shelves will be empty, food waste will rocket simply because it cannot be processed, or delivered, and the shortages we saw last year will be peanuts in comparison to what could come.”
Food industry workers to avoid self-isolation through Covid testing scheme
A testing scheme for food industry workers has been announced to allow staff deemed critical to the supply chain to avoid self-isolation if “pinged” by the NHS Covid app.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said that the scheme would be rolled out to around 500 sites next week, in a bid to keep around 10,000 staff at work.
Our reporter, Adam Forrest, has the full story below:
Covid testing scheme will allow ‘pinged’ food industry workers avoid isolation
Test and release scheme will ‘minimise disruption’ from pingdemic, says health secretary
India’s top doctor bats for reopening of schools in a staggered way
Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Randeep Guleria, has said that the Indian government should consider reopening schools in a staggered way.
He told India Today in an interview that the reopening can be planned for places which have a positivity rate of below 5 per cent.
Most states closed schools last year when India went into its first lockdown to stem the spread of Covid-19, and are yet to allow them to reopen.
Dr Guleria said that a lot of the children in India have developed natural immunity because they have been exposed to the virus.
More states refute Indian government’s claim of no deaths due to oxygen shortage
After the national capital Delhi, the state of Rajasthan has also contended the central government’s claim in Parliament that no death due to lack of oxygen has been specifically reported by the states or Union Territories during the second wave of the pandemic in India.
Rajasthan has now said that the central government did not seek information on Covid patients who died because of a shortage of oxygen before making the claim.
Health minister Raghu Sharma told The Times of India that if the Centre had asked, the state government would have informed that majority of the Covid casualties happened due to oxygen crisis.
This comes after the Delhi government said that it had no data about deaths due to the lack of oxygen because the Centre did not let it form a committee to look into claims of such deaths.
