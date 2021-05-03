Coronavirus news - live: ‘Most’ of Europe open by June, travel boss says amid call to discourage foreign trips
Most of Europe will likely be open to leisure travel from the UK by June, the chief executive of travel giant Thomas Cook has said.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Alan French, the chief executive of the travel agency, said he expects a number of countries across the continent to open to travelers “when the holidays proper start”.
With restrictions on international travel expected to lift on 17 May, French said he would like to see “as many countries on the green corridor as possible” under the new traffic light system.
He said that by June, he expects a number of countries to be open, including Portugal, Spain, Greece, Croatia and potentially Turkey.
Meanwhile,MPs have called on ministers to keep coronavirus restrictions on foreign travel intact to protect the UK from Covid-19 variants.
Calling on ministers to maintain restrictions, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) said that “all international leisure travel” should be discouraged over the coming months.
Describing airport arrival halls as a “breeding ground for infection,” the MPs said that ushering in new variants could “lead to further lockdowns, and inevitably, further loss of life”.
If the ban on overseas travel does lift as expected on 17 May, they said that passengers returning from green, amber and red countries under the new traffic light system should be kept apart at airports.
The group said that airlines and travel companies would need to be provided with “adequate financial support” to ensure that travellers and the broader public will be protected.
Sturgeon dismisses suggestion independent Scotland could not buy Covid vaccine as ‘nonsense’
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has dismissed the suggestion that an independent Scotland would not have been able to obtain coronavirus vaccines as “nonsense”.
Questioned on ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme on whether an “independent Scotland” would have been able to see 2.8 million people vaccinated, the SNP leader said: “I just think that is utterly nonsense”.
“The UK was still within the transition period when it procured the vaccine and that didn’t prevent it procuring the vaccine on a four-nations basis with England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, the way we procure the flu vaccine every year,” she said. “That was done, nothing would have prevented that happening had we still been in the European Union.”
“And of course the delivery of the vaccination programme in Scotland is down to the sterling efforts and fantastic work of NHS Scotland vaccinators and teams across the country and they have my deep and everlasting appreciation for the fantastic work that they are doing,” she said.
GMB presenter Sean Fletcher had pressed the SNP leader, saying the rollout of the vaccination programme in Scotland also had to do with the “procurement of the UK Government getting those vaccines”.
However, Ms Sturgeon pushed back, telling to “hold on” as she stressed that procurement was a four-nations process.
“We do it voluntarily on a four-nations basis. It’s not a gift from the UK Government to Scotland. We choose to pool our efforts in that way. We do it with the flu vaccine every year,” she said.
“Scotland could if it chose procure the vaccine separately - health is devolved - but we chose to do it on a four-nations basis because it makes sense and if Scotland was independent it may well be that we still chose to do that,” she said.
“So these arguments that we couldn’t do these things if we were independent, frankly, are nonsense and don’t stand up to any scrutiny whatsoever.”
Bank of England to hike growth forecasts amid Covid recovery
The Bank of England is expected to hike its forecasts for the British economy on Thursday as the country eases out of its coronavirus lockdown.
Bank policymakers are set to “significantly” bump up their growth outlook as interest rates are set to stay at 0.1%, experts have told PA.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have fallen between January and March due to the latest lockdown.
However, it is predicted that the economy will be less hardhit than had been feared, with GDP rising in February 0.4% after seeing a 2.2% fall in January.
“It looks highly likely that the Bank of England will revise significantly up its GDP growth forecast for the UK economy in 2021, although it may party offset this by lowering expected growth in 2022, and also markedly its unemployment projections,” Howard Archer, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club told PA.
The latest figures showed that the UK’s rate of unemployment fell to 4.9% between the months of December and February.
“While it still looks likely that some jobs will be lost when the furlough scheme ends in September, it also looks like the peak in the unemployment rate will be less than the Bank of England previously feared,” Mr Archer said.
The Bank had predicted in February that GDP would grow by 5% this year, and by 7.25% in 2022 after GDP took a major dive by 9.8% in 2020.
It predicted unemployment would peak at 7.8% after the furlough ends, but the scheme was extended at the Budget in March.
The EY Item Club has expressed optimism around future growth, asserting that the UK could see growth of 6.8% in 2021, which would mark the best year for growth since the Second World War.
It has also significantly lowered its forecast for peak unemployment to 5.8%.
Additional reporting by PA.
Ireland’s chief medical officer urges those who have been vaccinated to ‘get back out there'
Ireland’s chief medical officer has encouraged those who have been vaccinated to “get back out there” once restrictions in the country begin to ease on 10 May.
“Those of you who are vaccinated thus far are mostly those we recommended to cocoon at the outset of the pandemic,” Dr Tony Holohan said.
“You can now get back out there and restart many things you used to do, once restrictions ease from May 10,” he said, according to PA.
“That might be visiting the seaside, a trip to a museum, a visit with a friend, or a trip to see your grandchildren at long last,” the chief medical officer said.
However, he cautioned that it is “important that you look out for the public health advice that is relevant to you and to plan to do it safely”.
Still, he said: “It’s important to get on and do it”.
“I know that those of you who remained indoors, cut social contacts and continue to do everything to protect yourself from Covid-19 may be anxious at the idea of reopening your social circle, even in a safe and controlled way and even though you have been vaccinated,” Dr Holohan said.
“While this anxiety is understandable, you can have confidence in your vaccine, no matter which one you received. And you can have confidence that the simple measures we recommend really do help to reduce your risk of picking up this disease,” he said.
“Now is the time to move forward, to go outdoors and to see one another again,” Dr Holohan said.
As of 30, April, 1,572,779 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in Ireland.
On Sunday, the country saw 127 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 41 who were in ICU. A further six people were admitted to hospital over a 24-hour period.
In addition to urging vaccinated people to get back to some form of normalcy, Dr Holohan also took a moment to honour those who have lost loved ones to Covid-19.
“Everyone has made difficult sacrifices, everyone has had one of the most uniquely challenging years of their lives. In that sense, we are all in this together,” Dr Tony Holohan said.
“However, there are some of us who were faced with more difficulties than others: firstly, those of you who have been bereaved by this disease and have experienced loss in a way that has been cruelly constrained by this disease and the restrictions it imposes on us,” he said. “I would like to express my sincere condolences to each of you.”
“There are also those of you who at the outset were told you were medically vulnerable to the severe effects of this virus, either due to your underlying condition or your age.
“This pandemic has asked significant sacrifices from you and you have risen to this unprecedented challenge.
“By protecting yourselves and staying at home, you also undoubtedly helped to suppress this disease which protected other people and saved many lives,” he said.
Prince Harry praises frontline workers
The Duke of Sussex offered high praise for the frontline medical workers of the world at a concert in Los Angeles in his first public appearance since attending the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.
Speaking at Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, a charity event held in support of the global coronavirus vaccination effort, Prince Harry said he wanted to celebrate the “millions of frontline heroes around the world”.
Speaking to a crowd of fully vaccinated guests, including frontline workers, Harry, who along with the Duchess of Sussex has served as a campaign chair for the event, said: “Tonight is a celebration of each of you here, the vaccinated frontline workers in the audience and the millions of frontline heroes around the world”.
“You spent the last year battling courageously and selflessly to protect us all. You served and sacrificed, put yourselves in harm’s way, and acted with bravery, knowing the costs. We owe you an incredible debt of gratitude. Thank you,” he said.
He also said he hopes to see coronavirus vaccines “distributed to everyone everywhere”.
Limit on mourners at funerals to lift
Limits on the number of mourners who can gather at funerals are expected to lift come 17 May.
Currently, only up to 30 people can gather to mourn a loved one.
However, as restrictions ease further later this month, that is set to change with no limit to be applied to how many people can attend a funeral at once.
Instead, attendance numbers will be determined by how many people can be safely accommodated in venues while maintaining social distancing, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has said. This includes both indoor and outdoor venues.
“The British people have made huge sacrifices throughout the pandemic to protect the NHS and save lives, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the deeply painful restrictions on the numbers attending funerals,” Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said in a statement.
“Losing a loved one has been incredibly hard during the pandemic and I am pleased we are now in a position, thanks to everyone’s continued efforts and the rollout of the vaccine, to remove these limits and allow more friends and family to come together and pay their respects,” Mr Jenrick said, according to the Press Association.
“I look forward to working with faith leaders responsible for places of worship, and those who manage venues such as funeral homes, to introduce the new arrangements in a way that continues to keep people safe,” he added.
Thomas Cook chief says ‘most’ of Europe likely to be open to UK travel by June
Most of Europe will likely be open to travel from the UK by June, the chief executive of travel company Thomas Cook has said.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Thomas Cook head Alan French said he expects a number of countries across the continent will open to travelers “when the holidays proper start”.
With restrictions on international travel expected to lift on 17 May, French said he would like to see “as many countries on the green corridor as possible” under the new traffic light system.
However, he said that by June, he expects a number of countries to be open by June, including Portugal, Spain, Greece, Croatia and potentially Turkey.
Foreign holidays should be ‘discouraged’ this summer, MPs say
Covid-19 restrictions on foreign holidays should be maintained in order to protect the public from coronavirus variants, MPs have said.
Urging ministers to uphold restrictions, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) said that “all international leisure travel” should be discouraged over the coming months.
Calling airport arrival halls as a “breeding ground for infection,” the MPs said that allowing new variants to enter the UK could “lead to further lockdowns, and inevitably, further loss of life”.
If restrictions do lift as planned on 17 May, the MPs said that extra precautions should be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Among their suggestions is that passengers returning from green, amber and red countries under the new traffic light system be kept apart at airports.
India reports 368,147 new cases, total nears 20 million
India reported 368,147 new Covid-19 cases on Monday and 3,417 deaths. The total number of infections in the country now nears 20 million and total fatalities are 218,959.
The active caseload accounts for 17 per cent of the total confirmed cases.
India's infection tally is only behind the US, which has reported more than 32.4 million cases.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog covering the coronavirus pandemic on Monday 3 May.
