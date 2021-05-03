✕ Close UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

Most of Europe will likely be open to leisure travel from the UK by June, the chief executive of travel giant Thomas Cook has said.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Alan French, the chief executive of the travel agency, said he expects a number of countries across the continent to open to travelers “when the holidays proper start”.

With restrictions on international travel expected to lift on 17 May, French said he would like to see “as many countries on the green corridor as possible” under the new traffic light system.

He said that by June, he expects a number of countries to be open, including Portugal, Spain, Greece, Croatia and potentially Turkey.

Meanwhile,MPs have called on ministers to keep coronavirus restrictions on foreign travel intact to protect the UK from Covid-19 variants.

Calling on ministers to maintain restrictions, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) said that “all international leisure travel” should be discouraged over the coming months.

Describing airport arrival halls as a “breeding ground for infection,” the MPs said that ushering in new variants could “lead to further lockdowns, and inevitably, further loss of life”.

If the ban on overseas travel does lift as expected on 17 May, they said that passengers returning from green, amber and red countries under the new traffic light system should be kept apart at airports.

The group said that airlines and travel companies would need to be provided with “adequate financial support” to ensure that travellers and the broader public will be protected.