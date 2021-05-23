✕ Close UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

Health secretary Matt Hancock has said he is “increasingly confident” England is on track to end all social distancing measures on 21 June.

It comes after a study by Public Health England (PHE) found both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines offer “high levels of protection” against the troublesome B.1.617.2 mutation of the virus, first identified in India.

PHE’s study, which took place between 5 April and 16 May, found that the Pfizer jab was 88 per cent effective against symptomatic disease from the so-called Indian variant two weeks after the second dose, compared with 93 per cent effectiveness against the Kent strain. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca’s was 60 per cent effective, compared with 66 per cent against the Kent variant.

Both vaccines were 33 per cent effective against symptomatic disease from the Indian variant three weeks after the first dose, compared with about 50 per cent against the Kent strain.

Following the results being published last night, Mr Hancock said: “I’m increasingly confident we’re on track for the roadmap because this data shows the vaccine after two doses works just as effectively, and we all know that the vaccine is our way out of this.”

