✕ Close ‘Too early’ to know if lockdown can be lifted on 21 June, Hancock says

The UK’s recent surge in Covid-19 infections has continued today with 5,341 new cases confirmed, as of 9am on Sunday, meaning cases have risen by 11,022 (or 49 per cent) over the last seven days.

Government data also showed that a further four people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, suggesting that the recent rise in cases has not yet led to a surge in hospitalisations and deaths.

It came as health secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that people aged under 30 would be invited to book their coronavirus vaccine jabs starting this week.

Speaking on Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme, the health secretary said vaccines had “severed, but not broken” the link between a rise in cases and and the number of people being admitted into hospital.

“The majority of people going into hospital right now are unvaccinated,” Mr Hancock said.

The health secretary added that the government’s plans for a final lifting of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions would likely move forward as planned later this month if there is no increase in hospital admissions over the coming days.

However, he said it was “too early” to say whether restrictions would be fully lifted for sure.