Boris Johnson is expected to tell the public “one last heave” is needed to get the country over the line as he announces a delay to the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The prime minister is facing a furious backlash from Tory MPs as he prepares to announce the ending of remaining social-distancing rules - which had been slated for 21 June - will be postponed by four weeks to 19 July.

Health minister Edward Argar has claimed a month-long delay would allow another 10 million second coronavirus vaccine doses to go into arms.

The move follows warnings from scientists that the rapid spread of the Delta variant first identified in India risks a “substantial” third wave if it is allowed to spread unchecked.

Mr Johnson is expected to appeal to the public to show patience, with one last push to ensure that when controls do finally end it will be “irreversible”.