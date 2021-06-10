✕ Close Coronavirus in numbers

Matt Hancock is due to give evidence to MPs on the health and social care committee on Thursday morning, where he is expected to respond to explosive claims by Dominic Cummings that he lied to colleagues and the public during the coronavirus crisis.

The health secretary is likely to face questions about how care homes were treated in the early stages of the pandemic.

Among Mr Cummings’ allegations from last month was that Boris Johnson was furious to find that untested hospital patients had been discharged to care homes. The ex-aide claimed Mr Hancock had promised that would not happen.

Mr Hancock later denied this.

It comes as experts warn the UK is at “substantial” risk of a third wave of Covid-19 infections. On Wednesday cases hit their highest level since February and experts said the “intensity” with which the government allowed the Delta variant to enter Britain was driving the surge.