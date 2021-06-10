Covid UK news live - Matt Hancock faces grilling from MPs amid ‘substantial’ risk of third wave
Matt Hancock is due to give evidence to MPs on the health and social care committee on Thursday morning, where he is expected to respond to explosive claims by Dominic Cummings that he lied to colleagues and the public during the coronavirus crisis.
The health secretary is likely to face questions about how care homes were treated in the early stages of the pandemic.
Among Mr Cummings’ allegations from last month was that Boris Johnson was furious to find that untested hospital patients had been discharged to care homes. The ex-aide claimed Mr Hancock had promised that would not happen.
Mr Hancock later denied this.
It comes as experts warn the UK is at “substantial” risk of a third wave of Covid-19 infections. On Wednesday cases hit their highest level since February and experts said the “intensity” with which the government allowed the Delta variant to enter Britain was driving the surge.
Transatlantic travel taskforce gets lukewarm welcome
Airlines have given a lukewarm welcome to the government’s announcement of another travel taskforce – this time aimed at restarting transatlantic travel, writes Simon Calder.
After President Biden arrived in the UK, the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, tweeted: “We’re pleased to announce a joint UK/US Taskforce to help facilitate the reopening of transatlantic travel.”
The group will explore options for resuming flights at scale on what was once the busiest and most lucrative intercontinental route network in the world.
‘Time is really ticking and every day that we don’t have an air bridge with the US costs us £32m in lost economic activity’ – Airlines UK
NHS issues heat stress warning to staff wearing PPE in warm weather
NHS hospitals have been urged to protect frontline staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) amid a warning about the risks of heat stress as the UK basks in a period of prolonged warm weather, writes Tom Batchelor.
A letter from Public Health England (PHE) and the Health and Safety Executive to hospital trusts, GPs and pharmacies said doctors and nurses should be given regular breaks and recommended that a buddy system be established with people urged to watch for the signs of heat stress, which can lead to more serious heat stroke.
NHS hospitals told to protect staff working in PPE during warm weather amid heat stress warning
Health service managers warned about demand for additional kit and impact on productivity
Investigation: Facebook struggles to stop false Covid claims from reaching millions of Indians online
“If you take steam, there is no way you will get Covid,” Swami Indradevji Maharaj assures his audience in Hindi with the conviction of somebody explaining the obvious. “If the whole family takes this steam, there is no way coronavirus will come near you. Without a mask, without any sanitiser. It will sanitise your entire body from the inside. You get very strong, you get a lot of oxygen. Everything is cleaned out and your lungs are repaired. So, coronavirus can’t touch you if you use steam.”
The false claims in a video on Facebook are not new, and have been debunked repeatedly by fact checkers around the world since the early days of the pandemic. The World Health Organisation has warned of the dangers of steam inhalation since at least July last year, and there are numerous studies indicating it can cause severe burns, particularly in children.
And yet the video is just one example of a wave of dangerous misinformation targeting Indians on social media that these platforms are struggling to get to grips with.
Facebook struggles to stop false Covid claims from reaching millions of Indians online
As India suffers a devastating second wave of coronavirus, misinformation about home remedies, steam inhalation and vaccines spreads almost unchecked on Facebook – just not in English. Jasper Jackson, Sarah Haque and Rahul Meesaraganda report from The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
Throwback Thursday: What Dominic Cummings said about Matt Hancock’s coronavirus performance
Matt Hancock should have been fired by Boris Johnson for at least “15 to 20 things” including “lying” to officials, Dominic Cummings told MPs.
Answering MPs’ questions at a joint inquiry into the handling of the pandemic, the former No 10 adviser credited some officials in the Department of Health, but insisted they “were terribly let down by senior leadership”, write Ashley Cowburn and Jon Stone.
Taking aim at Mr Hancock, he said: “I think the secretary of state for health should have been fired for at least 15 to 20 things, including lying to everybody on multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the cabinet room and publicly.”
Dominic Cummings says Matt Hancock should have been fired for at ‘least 15 to 20 things’
Cummings says health secretary ‘performed far, far disastrously below the standards the country has a right to expect’
Intensity of Delta importations to blame for UK’s infection surge
The “intensity” with which cases of the Delta coronavirus variant were introduced to the UK set the country on course for the sharp rise in infections now being recorded, leading scientists have said.
Experts believe the Delta variant is 60 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha strain, which first emerged in Kent last year, and is fuelling the increase in cases recorded over the past three weeks, writes Samuel Lovett.
Infections appear to be rising exponentially once again. Some 7,540 cases were reported on Wednesday – the highest daily count since 27 February. Hospitalisations are also creeping up, though remain well below the peak seen during the winter wave.
‘Intensity’ of Delta importations from overseas set UK on course for sharp rise in Covid cases, say experts
The government is facing widespread criticism for its failure to act quicker against the Delta variant, which is believed to be 60 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha strain
Hancock to face MPs
Matt Hancock is expected to face further questions about accusations made by Dominic Cummings as he appears in front of a select committee on Thursday.
The health secretary was accused by the PM’s former chief aide of lying to Boris Johnson over coronavirus plans and being "disastrously incompetent".
Among Mr Cummings’ explosive claims last month was that Mr Johnson had been enraged to find that untested hospital patients had been discharged to care homes, despite a promise by Mr Hancock this would not happen.
Mr Hancock has since denied promising hospital to care home testing and told the Commons last month that it was not possible to test everyone leaving hospital for social care at the start of the pandemic because the capacity was not available.
He added "his recollection" was committing to delivering testing for people going from hospital into care homes "when we could do it".
Care homes are likely to be the main topic of questioning during Thursday's session of the Commons Health and Social Care committee.
India proposes 24-hour vaccination for economic recovery
India’s finance ministry has proposed that vaccination in the country be offered 24/7 for the next few months to inoculate 700 million people with at least the first dose by September.
It said the “key to regain the momentum of economic recovery is attainment of herd immunity at the earliest possible.” The target population would be 700 million if 80 per cent of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, the ministry said.
That means 9.3 million vaccinations are needed per day, and the ministry proposed increasing shifts at centres and 24 hour-vaccination sites.
Rains and water logging hit vaccination drive in Indian city
Some vaccination centres in Mumbai were forced to shut down on Wednesday due to heavy rains and water logging.
Authorities announced that vaccination sites would be closed in some parts of the city on Thursday as a precautionary measure.
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, and the India Meteorological Department has said the city will continue to receive extremely heavy rain spells till 13 June.
Singapore says Delta variant most prevalent 'VOC'
Singapore has said that the Delta variant of Covid-19 — first identified in India — is the most prevalent "variant of concern" among local cases.
Singapore reported its first cases of the Delta variant in May. A rise in cases then led the country to tighten curbs and impose restrictions on social gatherings last month.
India concerned about re-vaccination demands for students heading to US universities
India’s foreign secretary Harshvardhan Shringla has reportedly raised concerns with the acting US ambassador Daniel Smith over reports that Indian students who have taken Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin have been asked to get vaccinated again by US universities.
Covaxin is not yet approved by the World Health Organisation.
While ambassador Smith has not given a clear response to the raised concerns because the decision is taken by individual universities, he agreed to put forward India’s perspective, sources told CNN-News18.
