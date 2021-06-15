✕ Close Boris Johnson delays easing of lockdown restrictions until 19 July

Boris Johnson has confirmed the lifting of remaining social distancing restrictions will be delayed until 19 July after warned easing lockdown as planned could lead to thousands of deaths.

The prime minister ordered the four-week delay to the final phase of his roadmap to end the lockdown amid concerns over the rapidly spreading Delta variant first identified in India.

Mr Johnson said he was “confident” no further delay would be necessary but was unable to rule that out, warning of the possibility that an unforeseen and “far more dangerous” variant could emerge.

Scientists have warned more than 40,000 people could die this summer as the Delta variant sweeps through the UK, even after the decision to postpone the lifting of lockdown.

A paper submitted to the government’s Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage) said a summer wave of infections, hospitalisations and deaths is “likely” whether or not restrictions are lifted because of the highly virulent nature of the variant – but the potential peak death rate could be reduced from 700 to 500 a day by delaying Step 4 of Mr Johnson’s roadmap from the planned date of 21 June.