Covid lockdown news – live: Boris Johnson delays lifting restrictions as summer death toll could hit 40,000
Boris Johnson has confirmed the lifting of remaining social distancing restrictions will be delayed until 19 July after warned easing lockdown as planned could lead to thousands of deaths.
The prime minister ordered the four-week delay to the final phase of his roadmap to end the lockdown amid concerns over the rapidly spreading Delta variant first identified in India.
Mr Johnson said he was “confident” no further delay would be necessary but was unable to rule that out, warning of the possibility that an unforeseen and “far more dangerous” variant could emerge.
Scientists have warned more than 40,000 people could die this summer as the Delta variant sweeps through the UK, even after the decision to postpone the lifting of lockdown.
A paper submitted to the government’s Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage) said a summer wave of infections, hospitalisations and deaths is “likely” whether or not restrictions are lifted because of the highly virulent nature of the variant – but the potential peak death rate could be reduced from 700 to 500 a day by delaying Step 4 of Mr Johnson’s roadmap from the planned date of 21 June.
No new Covid-19 cases in Indian slum for first time during second wave
The densely populated slum area of Dharavi in India’s Mumbai city reported zero Covid-19 cases on Monday, the first time since the second wave of the pandemic hit the country.
Dharavi, one of Asia’s biggest slums, has reported 6,861 cases of coronavirus till date, and out of these, 2,900 infections were reported in the second wave, according to The Indian Express analysis.
73% elderly in India experienced increased abuse during lockdown
Nearly 73 per cent of the elderly population in India suffered increased abuse during the lockdown imposed to contain the deadly second wave of Covid-19, according to a new report.
The Agewell Foundation, a Delhi-based not-for-profit, said 61 per cent of those claimed that interpersonal relationships was the main reason for the increasing incidences of elder abuse, according to news agency PTI.
Crowds outside metro stations as Delhi reopens
As India’s national capital Delhi eased restrictions on Monday, long queues could be seen outside metro stations and people had to wait for more than 50 minutes to board a train.
Some stations had to be temporarily shut to manage crowds.
The transport system resumed operations last week at 50 per cent seating capacity, but people flocked to metro stations after the national capital allowed malls, markets and private offices to open on all days from Monday.
‘Delta likely to become dominant variant in the US’
The Delta variant of Covid-19 — identified first in India — is likely to become the dominant source of new infections in the US, said Dr Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration
Dr Gottlieb told CBS: “Right now, in the United States, it's about 10 per cent of infections. It's doubling every two weeks.”
He said that while this does not mean there will be a sharp spike, it does mean that this is going to take over.
India to get Novavax Covid-19 vaccine soon
The US's Novavax vaccine will likely be available in India soon, as the company said it has begun regulatory filing with the Serum Institute of India.
Novavax has said its vaccine is more than 90 per cent effective in protecting against moderate and severe Covid.
The vaccine maker has an agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialisation of the vaccine in low and middle income countries, including India.
Delta variant doubles risk of hospitalisation, says study
A Scottish study has found that the Delta variant of Covid-19 — first detected in India — doubles the risk of hospitalisation compared with the Alpha variant — first identified in Kent.
But scientists said that two doses of vaccine still provide a strong protection against the Delta variant.
Chris Robertson, professor at University of Strathclyde, was quoted as saying by Reuters that if a person tests positive for Covid-19, two doses of the vaccine or one dose for 28 days reduces risk of hospitalisation by 70 per cent.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday 15 June, 2021.
