Covid UK news – live: Warning against complacency as cases drop and PM ‘raging’ over low jab take-up in young
A minister has warned against complacency despite a sustained drop in coronavirus cases.
Education minister Vicky Ford said “we all know how quickly it can go back up again” following a fall in infections for five days in a row.
She urged people to take issues like self-isolation “really seriously” and to continue to get the Covid-19vaccine.
Boris Johnson is said to be “raging” about a low vaccine uptake among young people, according to The Times.
The prime minister could be considering whether to bring in rules requiring students to be fully vaccinated to attend university lectures or halls of residence, the newspaper reported.
However Ms Ford on Monday said students would not need to be double-jabbed to attend lectures – although she said it was “really important” to get both doses to avoid having to self-isolate without a positive test or symptoms if “pinged” by the NHS Covid app after 16 August.
She told Sky News: “We must make sure that we continue to prioritise education and if they want to be able to avoid the self-isolation such as we have said for other adults, the double-vaccinated adults by August the 16th if you have not got a positive test, if you don’t have symptoms, you won’t need to self-isolate.”
Minister warns against complacency as cases fall
Education minister Vicky Ford said that while the sustained drop in coronavirus cases was "very good news", she warned against complacency.
She told Sky News: "We all know how quickly it can go back up again.
"I think it does show how important it is that we continue to take issues like self-isolation really seriously as well and continue to encourage people to get that vaccine, and the double vaccine indeed, because that's going to be the way that we get out of this longer term."
