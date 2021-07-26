✕ Close Related video: Sajid Javid apologises for suggesting people must not ‘cower’ from Covid-19

A minister has warned against complacency despite a sustained drop in coronavirus cases.

Education minister Vicky Ford said “we all know how quickly it can go back up again” following a fall in infections for five days in a row.

She urged people to take issues like self-isolation “really seriously” and to continue to get the Covid-19vaccine.

Boris Johnson is said to be “raging” about a low vaccine uptake among young people, according to The Times.

The prime minister could be considering whether to bring in rules requiring students to be fully vaccinated to attend university lectures or halls of residence, the newspaper reported.

However Ms Ford on Monday said students would not need to be double-jabbed to attend lectures – although she said it was “really important” to get both doses to avoid having to self-isolate without a positive test or symptoms if “pinged” by the NHS Covid app after 16 August.

She told Sky News: “We must make sure that we continue to prioritise education and if they want to be able to avoid the self-isolation such as we have said for other adults, the double-vaccinated adults by August the 16th if you have not got a positive test, if you don’t have symptoms, you won’t need to self-isolate.”