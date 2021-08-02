✕ Close Coronavirus in numbers

Booster vaccinations against Covid-19 could reportedly be offered to as many as 32 million Britons from next month alongside flu jabs.

The campaign could start as soon as 6 September over fears the efficacy of Britain’s earliest jabs may begin to decline.

A Tory revolt, meanwhile, is threatening Boris Johnson’s plans to introduce domestic vaccine passports to gain entry to domestic venues and events.

Downing Street is pushing for vaccine passports to be required for entry into large-scale events amid fears allowing large numbers of unvaccinated people in an enclosed space could spread the virus.

But Andrew Bridgen, one of the 43 Tories who previously signed a declaration opposing vaccine passports, accused the Conservative Party of “trying to aggressively coerce young people” into getting coronavirus jabs.