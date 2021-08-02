Covid UK news: Booster jabs for 32m to begin next month as vaccine passports face Tory revolt
Booster vaccinations against Covid-19 could reportedly be offered to as many as 32 million Britons from next month alongside flu jabs.
The campaign could start as soon as 6 September over fears the efficacy of Britain’s earliest jabs may begin to decline.
A Tory revolt, meanwhile, is threatening Boris Johnson’s plans to introduce domestic vaccine passports to gain entry to domestic venues and events.
Downing Street is pushing for vaccine passports to be required for entry into large-scale events amid fears allowing large numbers of unvaccinated people in an enclosed space could spread the virus.
But Andrew Bridgen, one of the 43 Tories who previously signed a declaration opposing vaccine passports, accused the Conservative Party of “trying to aggressively coerce young people” into getting coronavirus jabs.
Calls for holiday destinations to go on green list
Major airlines have called for the government to add key holiday destinations to the travel green list this week to stop tens of thousands of jobs from being lost.
Failure to open holiday hotspots in the Mediterranean, US and Caribbean in Thursday’s review of the traffic light system would see the sector facing “five winter seasons in a row”, according to aviation sources.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has more on this story:
Airlines plead for green list move to save summer holidays and protect jobs
‘Essential’ to open up key destinations in Europe, US and Caribbean
Tory revolt threatens vaccine passport plans
A Conservative revolt is threatening prime minister Boris Johnson’s plans to introduce domestic vaccine passports to gain entry to domestic venues and events.
Andrew Bridgen, one of the 43 Tories who previously signed a declaration opposing vaccine passports, accused the Conservative Party of “trying to aggressively coerce young people” into getting coronavirus jabs.
My colleague Leonie Chao-Fong has more details:
Tory revolt threatens Boris Johnson’s vaccine passport plans
“This is a very serious infringement on people’s liberties,” one Conservative MP says
New travel rules for fully vaccinated US and EU arrivals sees 300% rise in airline bookings
New travel rules meaning fully vaccinated travellers from the US, the EU and a handful of other European countries can enter the UK without isolating has led to a “300 per cent increase” in bookings to the US, Airlines UK chief executive Tim Alderslade said as he welcomed the change.
But he said adding more tiers to the travel system, as Cabinet ministers are currently considering, would over-complicate international travel, describing the amber list as a “red flag for travellers”.
Mr Alderslade told Times Radio: “I think the big issue for us as an industry is the green list... amber at the moment is a red flag for travellers, it’s a glaring warning sign because of the worry that people have that they will either be stranded overseas or they will have to quarantine either in a hotel or a home for 10 days.”
Travel watch list helps people ‘make informed decisions’, says minister
Minister for digital infrastructure Matt Warman said the travel watch list provided people with more information so they can make “informed decisions”.
He told Sky News: “The point of the watch list that you refer to is to try and give people a sense of the direction of travel that a country is going in, it’s to try and provide people with as much information as possible when they make those decisions about where they might want to go on holiday.
“Of course it is... great news to be opening up, that people who are coming back from amber list countries don’t need to be quarantining, that’s a good sign of the direction that this country is going in thanks to the vaccination programme, but we do have to bear in mind that other countries are in a range of other positions.
“The watch list provides people with more information about those positions so that people can make informed decisions.
“People do have to make common sense judgments and that may involve taking into consideration the fact that a country’s rates may indeed be getting worse... The most important thing that the Government can do is make sure that people have as much information as they possibly can, that they have information about which direction a foreign country might be going in so that they don’t inadvertently find themselves having to quarantine when they get back.”
Young people may not be getting vaccinated because of implication ‘infections don’t matter’, expert suggests
Stephen Reicher, professor of psychology at the University of St Andrews and a Spi-B member, said young people may not be taking up the vaccine because there is an implication that "infections don't matter".
He told Times Radio: “If the health secretary can say 'We're going to have 100,000 cases a day, that doesn't matter, we're still going ahead with our policy', and when you see reopening everywhere, it does begin to send the message that infections don't matter.
"And in fact there's some evidence that the young people are beginning to say 'Well, why should I get vaccinated if it doesn't really matter, if infection doesn't matter, why should I do things to avoid infection?'.
"I think the messaging is really critical from governments as well - it needs to be consistent, it needs to be clear.”
Covid booster jabs for 32m to begin next month
Booster vaccinations against Covid-19 could reportedly be offered to as many as 32 million Britons from September alongside flu jabs.
The campaign could start as soon as 6 September over fears the efficacy of Britain’s earliest jabs may begin to decline.
Alastair Jamieson has more on this story:
Covid booster jabs for 32m to begin next month
Patients will get a jab in each arm – one for flu and another for Covid – under current plans
No sense in vaccine passports for day-to-day activities, says Labour Party chairwoman
On vaccine passports, Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds told Times Radio: “I don’t think it makes sense for there to be vaccine passports for day-to-day activities.
“Really we need to make sure that there isn’t transmission taking place - for example, at mass events - that’s why testing and getting that sorted out is so important, but I would agree with Khalid (Khalid Mahmood Labour MP) when it comes to, in particular, the suggestions that we had over the weekend that there could be some kind of incentives that this would unlock the issue for young people of getting vaccinated.”
She added: “This isn’t rocket science. Government shouldn’t be focused on these kinds of, frankly, attention-grabbing headlines here - they should be listening to the public health services who are already managing to drive up vaccination on the basis of their local knowledge and particularly their local knowledge of where young people are, who they listen to and where they go for the information that they act on the basis of.”
Tens of thousands of aviation jobs at risk because of changes to travel rules, says Airlines UK boss
Airlines UK chief executive Tim Alderslade has said tens of thousands of jobs are at risk in the aviation sector due to the pandemic and following the government’s changes to travel rules in recent weeks, including the “total disaster” of placing France on the ‘amber-plus’ list.
All travellers entering the UK from green list locations do not have to self-isolate. Those from amber list locations, such as the US, Jamaica, Spain, Italy and Greece, must have had both doses of a coronavirus jab as part of the UK’s vaccination programme to avoid the requirement to self-isolate for 10 days.
But the amber-plus list, containing only France at present, scraps that quarantine exemption for the double-jabbed.
Speaking on Times Radio, Mr Alderslade said: “We’ve somehow got to find a way of using the vaccine dividend that we built up, using the fact that case numbers are relatively stable, using the fact that when people come in to this country, the positivity rate, once they’re tested, is only 0.4 per cent - so air travel is not a dangerous activity if you look at the numbers - to try to get more countries on that green list.
“Because of the way the government has looked at things over the past couple of weeks with the France decision, which was a total disaster in terms of consumer confidence because people now think with amber, there’s a good chance that whether there’s a watch list or not, that they will be stranded, and that is a real dampener in terms of bookings.
“We’ve now only got six to eight weeks until the end of the summer, and tens of thousands of jobs are under threat in the travel and aviation sector.”
Families reunited as double-vaccinated US and EU travellers avoid quarantine
Families have been reunited after almost two years as double-vaccinated travellers from the US and EU are now allowed to enter the UK without having to quarantine.
Elaine Burt, 55, a senior nurse with the NHS from Newton Mearns, was waiting at Glasgow Airport for her sister and nephews to arrive from Boston in the US this morning - their first meeting in 20 months.
She told reporters: “We never thought it was going to happen with all of the different restrictions but we left it to the last minute to see what was possible. I can’t wait”.
Ms Burt said she was delighted her sister Michelle Bolger, 50, and her nephews Kaie, 17, and Taran, 12, who were all double vaccinated in the US, can visit Scotland and spend time with her mother Jean, who has been unwell, without having to quarantine first.
“We phone and video call all the time but it’s going to be so good to see them in person,” Ms Burt said.
